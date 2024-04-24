Mondaire Jones outraises U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler by 2-to-1 in first quarter of 2024

David McKay Wilson, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
3 min read
0

In the race for the 17th Congressional District, former Rep. Mondaire Jones showed his fundraising prowess in the first quarter of 2024, raising twice as much as Rep. Mike Lawler, and ending up the quarter with $93,000 more in his campaign coffers and the campaign heats up.

Helping Jones were 148 donors who topped out at the maximum donation of $6,600 in early 2024.  Jones’ fundraising is a bicoastal affair, with his maxed-out donors concentrated in New York and California. That includes 62 top donors from New York City, 18 from California, 10 from the neighboring 16th District that Jones partly represented in 2021-22, and 6 top donors from the 17th.

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones holds a press conference outside the Pearl River office of Rep. Mike Lawler to denounce House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Dec. 20, 2023.
“While Mike Lawler was getting caught defunding law enforcement and blocking a bipartisan border security bill, our grassroots campaign was raising nearly $4 million thus far this cycle because of the incredible support from everyday people across the Lower Hudson Valley,” Jones said. “And unlike my oil and gas lobbyist opponent, I don’t take corporate PAC money. People are horrified by the extreme voting record of Mike Lawler and his incompetent Republican majority, and are ready for Democrats to take back the House to restore common-sense, results-oriented leadership in Congress.”

Lawler’s April report disclosed that the Pearl River Republican had 37 donors who topped out at $6,600 in the first quarter. They included Art Favre, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the uncle of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, and Katherine Raymond Crow, of Dallas, the wife of Texas real estate developer Harlan Crow, whose beneficence to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has come under scrutiny. Crow gave $5,000.

Rep. Mike Lawler talks with his constituents during his Mobile Office Hours event at Haverstraw Village Hall Feb. 22, 2024.
Rep. Mike Lawler talks with his constituents during his Mobile Office Hours event at Haverstraw Village Hall Feb. 22, 2024.

Lawler also received $5,000 from attorney Dan Birmingham, of Southeast, a former Putnam County legislator who is on the ballot to retake the seat in November.

“Due to his record as a commonsense, bipartisan problemsolver, Congressman Lawler has raised over $4 million and has over $3 million on hand, making him far and away one of the top freshman fundraisers n the House,” said Lawler spokesman Chris Russell. “As for Mondaire Jones, there isn’t enough money in the world to defend his radical and dangerous record of wanting to defund the police, open up our borders, cozy up to anti-Semites and socialists, and jack up people’s taxes.”

The top donors to Jones come from the ranks of former Democratic administrations as well as from the upper echelon of real estate development and finance. They include former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who served in the Barack Obama administration, as well as former U.S. Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin and Deputy Treasury Secretary Roger Altman, both of whom served in the administration of Bill Clinton.

Also among Jones’ top donors are Manhattan developers Dan Tishman and Jonathan Rose, as well philanthropist Laurence Rockefeller, Jr.

Five of Lawler’s top donors came from the 17th District, while 7 were from Florida.

Among Lawler’s top local donors who’ve given $6,600 are Dan Benton, Katonah; Thomas Klein, Monsey; Moses Schwartz, Spring Valley; Alison Choi, Bedford; and Sandra Holder, Pleasantville.

The Jones campaign, meanwhile, had to make refunds to two well-heeled Manhattan donors, philanthropist George Soros, and his son, Alexander, who both gave $12,000 on New Year’s Eve. They each reviewed refunds of $5,400 in early January when they maxed out at $6,600.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mondaire Jones tops Lawler in first quarter fundraising in NY-17 race

