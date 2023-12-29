Monday.com (MNDY) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Monday.com (MNDY) ending at $187.81, denoting a -1.61% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The the stock of project management software developer has risen by 6.14% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The upcoming earnings release of Monday.com will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.29, indicating a 34.09% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $197.42 million, indicating a 31.68% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $724.56 million, which would represent changes of +304.11% and +39.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Monday.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Monday.com holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Monday.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 128.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.02, so one might conclude that Monday.com is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

