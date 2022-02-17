MONDAY: SBA Administrator Guzman to visit with Economic Development, Community Leaders in Albuquerque, NM

Administrator Guzman traveling to New Mexico and Arizona to highlight small business recovery and growth

Albuquerque, NM, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, February 21, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit Albuquerque and meet with economic development and community leaders, as well as local SBA Resource Partners, to discuss ongoing support for small businesses as well as opportunities created by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

This visit marks the Administrator’s first official visit to the Albuquerque area. Since May 2021, Administrator Guzman has visited 25 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

Media are invited to attend OPENING REMARKS but must RSVP by 5 p.m. CST on Sunday, February 20, 2022, for credentialing and further information.

WHEN:

Monday, February 21, 2022

WHERE:

Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC)

1309 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , U.S. Small Business Administration

Ernie C’deBaca , President/CEO, Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

Theresa Carson , President, African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce

Marvis Aragon , Executive Director, American Indian Chamber of Commerce of NM

Johana Nelson , Strategic Programs Manager, NM Economic Development Department

Russell Wyrick , State Director SBDC

Agnes Noonan , President, WESST

Richard Coffel , Director, VBOC

Samantha Lapin , Albuquerque Chapter Chair, SCORE

Charles Ashley, Economic Development Director, City of Albuquerque

Lawrence Rael, Chief of Staff, City of Albuquerque

Other local economic development and community leaders

WHY:

Administrator Guzman is traveling to Albuquerque, to highlight continued economic recovery efforts for small businesses and discuss new opportunities from President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP to Mercedes Chavez at mercedes.chavez@sba.gov with a reporter’s name and press outlet.

Small businesses are the engine of our national economy, with 32.5 million small businesses nationwide. There are around 160,000 small businesses in the state of New Mexico and they employ about 340,000 workers, according to the U.S. Office of Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy.

