MONDAY: SBA Administrator joins Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence in Detroit to Highlight the SBA’s Efforts to Promote ‘Made in America’

United States Small Business Administration
·2 min read

Detroit, MI, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, March 7, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit the Detroit, MI metro area to highlight local manufacturers and the importance of buying products made in America. She will be joined by U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence for a women-owned small business roundtable.

After the roundtable, Administrator Guzman will visit and tour a women-owned manufacturer in celebration of Women’s History Month. She will be joined by SBA Great Lakes Regional Administrator Geraldine Aglipay; Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist; Michigan Treasurer Rachael Eubanks; Michigan Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Susan Corbin; Wayne County Executive Warren Evans; and SBA Michigan District Director Laketa Henderson.

This visit marks the Administrator’s second official visit to Detroit, MI. In her first year in office, Administrator Guzman has visited 26 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, and over 41 cities.

Media are invited to join these events but must RSVP by 5:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, March 6, for credentialing and trip locations.

WHEN:

Monday, March 7, 2022

WHERE:

Detroit metro area

WHO:

  • Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

  • Geraldine Aglipay, SBA Great Lakes Regional Administrator

  • Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan Lt. Governor

  • Rachael Eubanks, Michigan Treasurer

  • Susan Corbin, Michigan Director of Labor and Economic Opportunity

  • Warren Evans, Wayne County Executive

  • Laketa Henderson, SBA Michigan District Director

WHY:

The SBA highlights local manufacturers and the importance of buying products made in America and celebrates the accomplishments of women-owned businesses in Detroit in celebration of Women’s History Month.

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP to Laura Schafsnitz at laura.schafsnitz@sba.gov by 5:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, March 6, with the reporter’s name and press outlet. Space is limited, so early responses are recommended.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Laura Schafsnitz United States Small Business Administration laura.schafsnitz@sba.gov


