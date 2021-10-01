U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

MONDAY: SBA Administrator Will Visit Nashville, TN To Highlight Economic Recovery

United States Small Business Administration
·2 min read

Guzman to Meet with Nashville Area Economic Advocates, Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

Washington, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Monday, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration will visit Nashville as part of a national tour highlighting the nation's economic recovery, including increasing vaccinations to help continue to fully re-open their businesses and help Americans safely get back to work. This marks the Administrator’s first visit to Tennessee.

Administrator Guzman will meet with small businesses, community organizations, and economic development advocates to discuss their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, listen to their recommendations, and lay out the Biden-Harris Administration’s path forward for the small business community. Administrator Guzman’s visit will include a walking tour of Jefferson Street and meetings with several business owners. Since June, Administrator Guzman has visited 13 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

Media is invited to join the visit and must RSVP to the SBA Regional Communications Director at Lola.Kress@sba.gov by 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 1, 2021, for credentialing and trip locations.

WHEN

Monday, October 4, 2021

WHERE

Nashville, Tennessee (Media: RSVP for locations)

WHO

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration
Nashville small business owners

WHY

The SBA has administered more than $1 trillion in economic aid to small businesses via several COVID relief programs, including the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Paycheck Protection Program, Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which were all funded in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The agency continues to provide small business relief via COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Advances in its efforts to help those affected by the pandemic get back on track. SBA Administrator Guzman’s national listening tour is focused on hearing directly from small business owners most affected by the pandemic who needed and/or still need economic aid to recover.

MEDIA RSVP: Lola Kress, Lola.Kress@SBA.gov or 404-330-4737.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Lola Kress United States Small Business Administration 404-330-4737 Lola.Kress@SBA.gov


