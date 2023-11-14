Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND) Reports Strong Q3 2023 Earnings with Record Profitability and Cash Flow

Mondee Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOND) achieves a 35% increase in net revenue, reaching $54.5 million in Q3 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stands at $5.5 million, marking a 54% rise from the same period last year.

The company reports a Take Rate of 9.1%, a significant 31% increase year-over-year.

Mondee Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOND) announces the strategic acquisition of AI-platform Purplegrids on November 13, 2023.

On November 14, 2023, Mondee Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOND) released its 8-K filing, disclosing a robust performance for the third quarter of 2023. The company, a high-growth travel technology entity, reported a substantial increase in net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, alongside a record Take Rate and positive operating cash flow.

Financial Performance Overview

Mondee Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOND) reported gross bookings of $597 million, a modest 2% increase from the previous year, which on a proforma basis, excluding the LBF divestiture, represents a 15% year-over-year growth. The company's net revenue surged to $54.5 million, a 35% increase from Q3 2022, and on a proforma basis, this represents a 66% increase year-over-year. Despite reporting a net loss of $20.1 million for the quarter, which included $15.4 million of non-cash and/or non-recurring items, the adjusted EBITDA was a positive $5.5 million, up 54% from the previous year. Operating cash flow, adjusted for one-off LBF divestiture transition costs, was $6.4 million, a significant improvement from a negative cash flow in Q3 2022.

Strategic Acquisitions and Business Highlights

Mondee Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOND) has made strategic moves to strengthen its market position, including the acquisition of Purplegrids, an AI-platform expected to enhance Mondee's AI capabilities. The company also launched an inaugural share buy-back program of up to $40 million and was added to the S&P Total Market Index (TMI), reflecting strong business fundamentals.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statements

The balance sheet of Mondee Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOND) shows a healthy liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of $39.9 million. The company's total assets stood at $365.6 million, while total liabilities amounted to $327.9 million. The condensed consolidated statements of cash flows reveal that the company used $13.4 million in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, which is a significant increase from the same period in the previous year.

Management Commentary

Prasad Gundumogula, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, expressed excitement over the quarter's record results, attributing them to the expansion of Mondee's global content hub and monetization tools. Jesus Portillo, CFO, emphasized the company's commitment to disciplined growth and robust results, highlighting the record Take Rate and margin expansion initiatives.

Outlook and Forward-Looking Statements

Mondee Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOND) has provided guidance for fiscal year 2023, projecting net revenue of approximately $210 million and adjusted EBITDA of about $25 million, representing significant increases from the reported and proforma figures of 2022. The company remains focused on sustainable growth, technological innovation, and strategic acquisitions to bolster its market presence.

