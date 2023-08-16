Mondee Holdings (NASDAQ:MOND investor one-year losses grow to 45% as the stock sheds US$79m this past week

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) share price slid 45% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 2.8%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Mondee Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 37% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After losing 16% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

See our latest analysis for Mondee Holdings

Because Mondee Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Mondee Holdings increased its revenue by 29%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 45%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Mondee Holdings

Story continues

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.8% in the last year, Mondee Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 45%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 37%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mondee Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Mondee Holdings you should be aware of.

Mondee Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.