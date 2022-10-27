Mondee to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

Mondee Holdings, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), the high-growth, travel technology company and marketplace, with a portfolio of globally recognized platforms and brands in the leisure and corporate travel sectors, today announced the date for its third quarter 2022 earnings call, for the period ended September 30, 2022.



On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EST, Mondee will host a conference to answer questions regarding its third quarter results. The live stream and replay will be open to the public at https://investors.mondee.com.

About Mondee

Mondee is a leading travel technology, service, and content company driving disruptive, innovative change in the leisure and corporate travel markets. The Company delivers a revolutionary technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud solutions to a global customer base, processing over 50 million daily searches and multi-billion dollars of transactional volume yearly. Mondee is connecting a network of 50,000+ leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500+ airlines and over 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions and ancillary offerings. Founded in 2011, Mondee is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with 17 offices in the USA and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland. On July 18, 2022, Mondee completed a business combination with ITHAX Acquisition Corp., a former Cayman Islands exempted company, and has been trading as a publicly listed company on Nasdaq since July 19, 2022 under the ticker symbol “MOND”. For more information, please visit https://www.mondee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “believe,” “can”, “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” “plans,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company’s future growth, performance, business prospects and opportunities, strategies, expectations, future plans and intentions or other future events are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, the Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the recently completed business combination between ITHAX Acquisition Corp. and Mondee Holdings II, Inc., the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others and any definitive agreements with respect thereto, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, the ability to maintain Nasdaq’s listing standards, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 20, 2022, the registration statement on Form S-1 declared effective by the SEC on October 12, 2022 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, Mondee undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For Further Information, Contact:

Public Relations

pr@mondee.com

Investor Relations

ir@mondee.com



