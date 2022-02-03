U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.46
    -95.92 (-2.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,191.43
    -437.90 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,964.01
    -453.54 (-3.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.11
    -25.40 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.16
    +1.90 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.30 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0131 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8290
    +0.0630 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9290
    +0.4790 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,615.97
    -1,013.69 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.76
    -8.29 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 per share

Mondelez International, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • MDLZ
  • NWYF

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contacts:

Tracey Noe

+1-847-943-5678

news@mdlz.com


