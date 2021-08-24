U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Mondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 9

Mondelez International, Inc.
·1 min read
CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 9:20 am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact:

Jessica Vogl (Media)

Shep Dunlap (Investors)

+1 847 943 5678

+1 847 943 5454

news@mdlz.com

ir@mdlz.com


