Mondelēz International to Report Q1 2022 Financial Results on April 26, 2022

Mondelez International, Inc.

CHICAGO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. ET and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 866-518-6930 from the United States and 203-518-9713 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 03, 2022 by calling 800-934-7693 from the United States and 402-220-6982 from other locations. The access code for both the conference call and its rebroadcast is MDLZQ12022. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact:

Tracey Noe (Media)

Shep Dunlap (Investors)

+1 847 943 5678

+1 847 943 5454

news@mdlz.com

ir@mdlz.com


