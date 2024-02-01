Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

The annual results for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$36b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.62. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Mondelez International from 17 analysts is for revenues of US$37.3b in 2024. If met, it would imply a credible 3.5% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 3.2% to US$3.53 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$37.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.57 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$82.22, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mondelez International at US$88.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$73.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Mondelez International's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 7.1% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 2.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Mondelez International's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$82.22, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

