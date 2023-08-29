U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.75
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,565.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,074.50
    -18.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,869.30
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +0.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.18
    +0.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2590
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0360
    +0.4920 (+0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,960.26
    +2.79 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    561.33
    -1.64 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.83
    +106.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,226.97
    +56.98 (+0.18%)
     

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Could Be 29% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Mondelez International fair value estimate is US$100

  • Mondelez International's US$71.55 share price signals that it might be 29% undervalued

  • The US$82.62 analyst price target for MDLZ is 18% less than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Mondelez International

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$4.21b

US$4.72b

US$5.16b

US$5.49b

US$5.78b

US$6.02b

US$6.24b

US$6.44b

US$6.62b

US$6.80b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x5

Analyst x4

Analyst x1

Est @ 6.43%

Est @ 5.15%

Est @ 4.25%

Est @ 3.62%

Est @ 3.18%

Est @ 2.87%

Est @ 2.65%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2%

US$4.0k

US$4.2k

US$4.3k

US$4.3k

US$4.3k

US$4.2k

US$4.1k

US$4.0k

US$3.9k

US$3.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$41b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.8b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$174b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$174b÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$96b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$137b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$71.6, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mondelez International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Mondelez International

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Debt is well covered by earnings.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

  • Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

  • Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Mondelez International, we've put together three fundamental items you should assess:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Mondelez International you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does MDLZ's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.