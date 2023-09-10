Mondelez International Sees Insider Stock Selling

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Mondelez International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MDLZ ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mondelez International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Maurizio Brusadelli, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$66.68 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$69.82, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 9.2% of Maurizio Brusadelli's holding. Maurizio Brusadelli was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Maurizio Brusadelli sold a total of 38.26k shares over the year at an average price of US$67.08. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Mondelez International

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Mondelez International insiders own about US$135m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mondelez International Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Mondelez International insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Mondelez International insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Mondelez International and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

