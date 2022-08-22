U.S. markets closed

Mondelez International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Wins the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand Chapter Under Inspirational Brand Category

·3 min read

BANGKOK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondelez International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ("Mondelez International") is among 18 elite award recipients of Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand Chapter which were presented by Enterprise Asia, a leading regional non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship.

Mondelez International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Wins the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand Chapter Under Inspirational Brand Category
Mondelez International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Wins the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand Chapter Under Inspirational Brand Category

Organized by Enterprise Asia, a leading regional non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is held annually across 16 countries and markets and is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The aim of the award is to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Mondelez International is one of the largest snack companies in the world with net revenues of approximately USD28.7 billion and operates in over 150 countries. One of Mondelez's Global Brands is Halls, which is also a heritage and iconic brand in Thailand and has been around for more than 56 years.

Halls is the No.1 brand in Thailand under the Candy Category and has the highest market share according to Nielsen Answers and it continues to lead the industry with innovation and activation.

As a global brand, Halls enjoys strong research and development support to ensure that it continues to meet evolving consumers' preferences and needs. Halls has also been continuously awarded the No.1 Brand Award in the Candy category by Marketeer Thailand for the past 7 years based on consumer research survey on what they believe is the category brand leader in the market. Halls continues to lead the Candy Category in terms of innovation, activation, and sustainability, setting the standard for the category and being a key brand partner across major retailers.

Mondelez International will continue to listen to consumers and excite them with new products and partnerships to ensure Halls remains the leader in Candy Category in Thailand. Our Halls Mentholyptus provides a long-lasting cooling sensation that caters to consumers from the age of 15 to 50+, with its mini sized (Halls XS) candy launched to match the lifestyle of younger generation and large-sized candy for the older adults. Halls continues to create excitement in the market such as its Halls XS collaboration with Red Bull which was a success.

Halls will also continue to innovate in the well-being space, coupled with sustainable packaging. As part of its commitment toward sustainable packaging, Halls XS plastic packaging will be changed from black to grey this year to make it recycle-ready and friendly.

The Halls brand is also committed to delivering the best quality product, as it has been for the last 56 years. Other than candy, Mondelez International is also present in other categories such as Biscuits & Chocolate, with global iconic brands like Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk. As a global company, Mondelez International has a mission to lead the future of snacking by offering the right products, at the right moment, and made the right way.

Media Contact
Ms Wong Poh Ern
Enterprise Asia
pohern@enterpriseasia.org

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

With a presence across 16 countries and markets, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

