Mondi (LON:MNDI) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Mondi (LON:MNDI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mondi:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = €785m ÷ (€10.0b - €1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Mondi has an ROCE of 9.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 10.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mondi compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mondi for free.

What Can We Tell From Mondi's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Mondi doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.7% from 20% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On Mondi's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Mondi have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

