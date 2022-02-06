U.S. markets closed

MonetaGo appoints Oswald Kuyler to lead expansion into Europe

·3 min read

LONDON, SINGAPORE AND NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo today announced the launch of operations in Europe, effective March 1, 2022, and the appointment of Oswald Kuyler to the newly created role of head of strategy, Europe.

Oswald Kuyler, Head of Strategy, Europe
Oswald Kuyler, Head of Strategy, Europe

Based in London, Kuyler will lead MonetaGo's European expansion, spearheading the company's growth in the region and bringing together European, UK and global institutions to combat financial fraud and overcome paper-based manual document workflow inefficiencies.

Kuyler joins MonetaGo following a successful tenure as the first managing director of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)'s Digital Standards Initiative (DSI), which was established in September 2020. During his time at the DSI, Kuyler was instrumental in bringing together participants from across the global trade ecosystem to facilitate interoperability and drive progress in trade and trade finance digitalisation. A leader in trade digitalisation Oswald will remain engaged as Advisor to the ICCs digital standards objectives and work closer with ICC UK in its mission to drive digital trade.

Prior to this, he spent seven years at mining giant BHP, where he last held the position of head of data strategy, leading a number of initiatives that covered blockchain technologies, electronic documentation in trade finance, data analytics and process automation.

"We are on a mission to enable the financial ecosystem to effectively service more customers - accelerated by increasing the productivity of financial workflows and drastically reducing risks. It is a privilege to join a company where I know the work we do every day will make a difference to so many", says Oswald Kuyler, head of strategy, Europe at MonetaGo. "I look forward to driving the adoption of MonetaGo's Secure Financing and workflow solution products, expanding their reach and effectiveness to the benefit of the worldwide trade finance industry as a collective. This will also enable me to continue my work around pursuing global standards, coalition building and advocating for change."

"MonetaGo's global momentum is driven by our focus on partnerships across the trade ecosystem," says Jesse Chenard, CEO and founder of MonetaGo. "As we continue to work with key international organisations and associations to provide a universal, standardised deduplication utility that will safeguard trade finance, Oswald's proven ability as a convener, thought leader and digitalisation advocate will be invaluable."

About MonetaGo

MonetaGo provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in trade finance and is the world's foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.

By reducing fraud in trade finance, MonetaGo's business activities align with worldwide political and regulatory mandates that empower institutions to sustain supply chains and extend their books of business into new markets and to underserved sectors, all while maintaining privacy and enabling critical real-time decision making.

MonetaGo's Secure Financing platform is proven in production, having been live since March 2018 with substantial transaction throughput.

The Secure Financing solution has been recognised as Best Solution in Trade Finance at the AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards at the Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021, and as Most Innovative Use of Blockchain in Banking and Most Effective Bank-Fintech Partnership at the IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021.

For more information, visit www.monetago.com.

For media inquiries, contact:
Brittney Blanchard
Actual Agency for MonetaGo
teammonetago@actual.agency

(PRNewsfoto/MonetaGo)
(PRNewsfoto/MonetaGo)

SOURCE MonetaGo

