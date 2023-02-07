U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.50
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,819.00
    -115.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,517.00
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.50
    -5.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.35
    +1.24 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    -0.0033 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6620
    +0.0280 (+0.77%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    +1.34 (+7.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1978
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9230
    -0.6840 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,992.85
    +144.63 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.40
    +3.27 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,865.51
    +28.80 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Monetary Metals Publishes its Seventh Annual Gold Outlook Report

·2 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals has released its seventh annual Gold Outlook Report. The report features its unique, and often controversial, approach to macroeconomic analysis, tackling major issues such as the economic consequences of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, the monetary and non-monetary drivers of inflation, and its highly anticipated price calls for gold and silver.

Monetary Metals has published groundbreaking research for over a decade. During that time, it has garnered a following that includes hedge funds, investment banks, industry corporates, high-net-worth investors, central banks, and traders. Last week, Monetary Metals CEO Keith Weiner was quoted in Barron's about the possibility of silver outperforming gold in 2023.

The core idea is that gold and silver retain monetary qualities, despite central bank-issued currencies. Weiner insists that it is gold that measures the dollar, not the other way around. He goes further, adding that 99% of conventional commodity analysis is wrong, when applied to gold and silver:

"It is precisely because gold is not just another commodity that it defies the kind of conventional analysis that passes for gold research today. Gold is never consumed, and has been demanded by humans since time memorial. What other commodity can say that? There's only one conceivable answer as to why, because gold is money."

Monetary Metals has built a sophisticated model that measures the relative abundance or scarcity of gold and silver. This enables the firm to predict near term price movements.

For longer term predictions though, Keith advises incorporating broader macroeconomic drivers:

"Our supply and demand fundamentals are a great signal for where prices are likely headed in the short term, but they are not suited for longer term predictions. To understand the longer term direction of prices, we must incorporate broader macroeconomic analysis like inflation, interest rates, Central Bank policy and even wildcards like Bitcoin. That's what we cover in depth in our annual Gold Outlook Report."

The Monetary Metals Gold Outlook Report 2023 is available for free download. Previous reports are available on their site.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally.

Contact:
https://monetary-metals.com
Interested members of the press should contact us at: Joe Finora, 631-680-7870, 353322@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monetary-metals-publishes-its-seventh-annual-gold-outlook-report-301740138.html

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a large, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and high performance computing infrastructure provider, and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC"), builder and strategic operator of four Bitcoin mining centres across the United States, announced today that each of their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement")

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Why Lumen Technologies Stock Tumbled by 4% on Monday

    It's rarely comforting when an institutional investor cuts its stake in a company. In a regulatory document filed that morning, financial services company State Street disclosed that it currently holds just under 53.9 million shares of Lumen's common stock, giving it a stake of slightly over 5.2% in the telecom. State Street has not yet publicly commented on its shift, nor has Lumen formally addressed it.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • Royal Caribbean surges toward 9-month high as bookings top pre-pandemic levels

    Royal Caribbean stock surges as fourth-quarter losses narrowed more than expected and bookings exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

  • U.S. stock futures nudge higher ahead of comments from Fed chief Powell

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking for the first time since a blowout January jobs report caused traders to shift their interest-rate forecasts closer to the one he’s championed. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM00) rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 33954. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 35 points, or 0.1%, to 33891, the S&P 500 (SPX) declined 25 points, or 0.61%, to 4111, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 120 points, or 1%, to 11887.

  • Is Aurora Cannabis Headed for Another Reverse Stock Split?

    Did you know that in five years, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) have plunged an incredible 99%? In 2020, the company did a 1-for-12 reverse stock split to help get it comfortably up over $1 to stay listed on the NYSE and to give it a bit of a buffer as well, presumably so it wouldn't need to do another reverse split for some time. It would require a copious amount of optimism to be bullish on Aurora's prospects right now.

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • ‘Big Short’ hedge funder says he thinks we’re headed for a ‘run-of-the-mill’ recession—but the bigger ‘paradigm shift’ is really on his mind

    Steve Eisman says some market paradigms get deeply embedded in people’s minds. “They can’t even imagine, at times, that there could be anything else.”

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy If There Is a Market Pullback

    It's even possible that we could soon see the beginning of a new bull market. Investors could have the equivalent of this happen with the stock market. If the stock market indeed retreats, one of the most likely culprits is that investors fear a recession is coming.

  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) delivers shareholders incredible 33% CAGR over 5 years, surging 4.7% in the last week alone

    Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly...

  • 2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The industrial sector is a good hunting ground for stocks that will benefit from rising inflation, specifically with railroads and defense contractors. Here is one railroad and one defense contractor with durable earnings streams to buy in February. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been a mainstay of the defense industry for decades, becoming one of the largest customers for the U.S. government and its allies.

  • Barrick rules out rival bid for Australia's Newcrest - Bloomberg

    Barrick Gold has ruled out a counterbid for number-one Australian gold producer Newcrest Mining, its chief executive told Bloomberg, eliminating what had seemed to be the most likely prospect of a rival to bidder Newmont. But another alternative for Newcrest would be lifting its value through sale of assets, analysts said. Newmont, the world's biggest gold producer, on Monday bid $16.9 billion for Newcrest, whose operations include top-class asset Cadia in Australia and an expanding footprint in North America, Papua New Guinea and Ecuador.

  • You'll Never Believe the 'Dumbest' Stock Warren Buffett Ever Bought

    Business magnate Warren Buffett has long been hailed as one of the greatest value investors in modern America. Through decades of mergers and acquisitions, great investments and adhering to austere investing principles, Buffett earned this title as well as the title World's Richest Person in 2008. Buffett invested in the early stages of The Coca-Cola Co., American Express Co. and several other modern behemoths, mostly before they were the titans you know today. But even Buffett has made some poo

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • We’re retired and recently lost $100K from our portfolio. Our adviser said ‘we could lose another $100K in 2023.’ Is that crazy?

    Have an issue with your financail adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Jumped Almost 12% in January

    Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.

  • Why Palantir, Twilio, and HubSpot Each Surged Over 20% in January

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) each had a great month of January, rising 21.2%, 22.2%, and 20%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Second, each is part of a new cohort of software businesses that enable companies to do more with data and automate either operations or customer communications. During the month of January, many beaten-down growth stocks saw a big bounce from their lows.