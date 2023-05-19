Get your money out of Britain now – before Labour imposes a wealth tax

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking during the British Chambers Commerce Annual Global conference, at the QEII Centre, London - Jordan Pettitt/PA

Extra spending on the NHS to cut waiting lists. A Green New Deal. Hiking public sector salaries, abolishing student loans, nationalising industries. As he prepares for a spell in Number 10, Sir Keir Starmer is putting the current administration’s largesse to shame.

The trouble is, the bulk of Sir Keir’s pledges remain uncosted. Perhaps there’s a shortage of number crunchers at Labour HQ. But it might be that Labour is afraid to reveal its true plan: a wealth tax. That’s certainly the assumption being made by some wealthy individuals – with evidence the well-off are starting to flee before their assets are confiscated.

If the Treasury put a billion into its coffers every time a Labour frontbencher made a spending pledge, it could abolish income tax and possibly VAT, too. The Opposition are, naturally, keen for the UK to have its own industrial strategy.

But to match President Biden’s would, on a simple per capita basis, cost the UK £200bn. Matching the increases in healthcare spending as a proportion of GDP seen during the Blair years would cost £100bn.

We may be in a situation where the British public have become inured to huge increases in government spending, but in the end, someone will have to foot the bill.

With taxes already at a 70-year high and concern that, in some instances, we are teetering onto the wrong side of the Laffer Curve, its not clear who.

Ending non-dom status won’t raise as much as Labour appear to believe: the super wealthy tend to also be highly mobile, and will move abroad.

VAT on private schools, Sir Keir believes, will raise just £1.6bn per year. Further, pupils will flood into the state system, driving up costs elsewhere.

Already, it is unlikely that, in a globalised economy, the Chancellor’s corporation tax hike will raise the forecast £17bn.

Combined with extending so-called windfall taxes, it will damage business investment and drive companies into the arms of our overseas rivals.

Likewise, given the 60pc to 70pc marginal rates that many people with both children and student loans now face, they may decide it is not worth the hassle of working so many hours, if at all.

Labour is backing itself into a corner. Of course, additional expenditure in some areas could be offset with cuts elsewhere, but the likelihood of Sir Keir presiding over any trimming of the state is even less than Rishi Sunak.

More probable is a wealth tax. What form could it take? Perhaps the Liberal Democrats’ old favourite: a mansion tax of 1pc or 2pc a year on any property worth over £1m.

Perhaps it could be imposed on any collection of properties, just to drive the few remaining landlords out of the market. In the 18 months to March, the number of homes available to rent in the UK fell by a third.

It could be an annual tax on all assets, taking in ISA portfolios, some of which are now worth £1m or more and have been tax free so far (there are 2,000 of those, according to official data, so it could bring in a handy sum), and of course including private pensions as well, even if there has to be an exemption carved out for anyone working in the NHS.

It could be dressed up as a “solidarity levy”, such as the one that President Mitterand imposed in France when he took office in 1981, which levied charges of between 1pc and 1.5pc on a sliding scale on assets above €1m (£870,000).

It could even revive President Joe Biden’s vaunted “billionaire’s tax”, which planned to levy an annual charge even on unrealised capital gains, forcing tycoons such as Elon Musk at Tesla or Jeff Bezos at Amazon to sell huge numbers of shares every year just to pay their tax bill.

Of course, the UK does not have anything like the same number of billionaires as the US does, and even more significantly, many of them are citizens of different countries.

The options are worth exploring because once you dig into the practical challenges of implementing some form of wealth tax, it swiftly becomes clear they are unworkable.

Many nations have learnt the hard way how punitive taxes on the rich can be counterproductive and encourage avoidance, evasion and capital flight. When France introduced a 75pc tax on earnings above €1m, thousands of wealthy individuals fled.

Already, evidence is starting to emerge showing the rich are getting out of the UK while they still can.

“Accountants, tax advisers and other professionals have an early viewpoint into fiscal trends. Over the past 12 months, one seemingly growing trend has been the steady increase in the number of high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals looking at emigrating from the UK”, the consultancy RSM told clients this week.

The annual Rich List published this weekend showed the first fall in the number of billionaires in 14 years.

Research by Hong Kong university on “millionaire migration” recorded the UK as one of the big net losers, with 1,500 leaving last year, while countries such as Portugal and Greece with generous tax treatment for expats show a big rise.

This behaviour is entirely predictable. Economic literature shows people are highly sensitive towards increases in taxation.

In Britain, not only have corporate levies risen, but also those on dividends, income and property. The country has become a very difficult place to accumulate wealth. And if you have wealth already, it might be sensible to get it out of the country now.

