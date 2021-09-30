U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.15
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3477
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3410
    -0.6180 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,707.55
    +2,405.73 (+5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Money Experience Summit 2021: MX Innovator Awards Recognize Industry Leaders

·4 min read

U.S. Bank, The Points Guy, MetLife and CIBC are the 2021 winners for using financial data to deliver exceptional new money experiences for their customers

SNOWBIRD, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced the 2021 MX Innovator Awards winners at the second annual Money Experience Summit. The annual awards honor the organizations that are using the power of data to deliver exceptional money experiences for their customers.

MX announces 2021 MX Innovator Awards
MX announces 2021 MX Innovator Awards

"Organizations around the world are harnessing the power of data to define the future of money experiences and empower their customers to be financially strong," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer at MX. "The MX Innovator Awards are our way of recognizing those brands that are leading the way with new products and services that will change the future of money forever."

The 2021 MX Innovator Award winners include:

U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank launched innovative solutions that increased user engagement with transactions and provided customers with personalized financial insights.

U.S. Bank uses MX data enhancement to cleanse, categorize, and enrich its transaction data -- and shows MX-cleansed transactions, merchant logos, categories and location as part of its online and mobile experiences. The bank is using MX data to power its transaction history, new spending and budgeting experiences. By partnering with MX, to-date, U.S. Bank has enriched billions of transactions, improving the experience for its millions of online and mobile users.

The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) developed a new app that uses AI and machine learning to help consumers maximize travel experiences while minimizing spending by using points and miles to their fullest potential.

TPG started working with MX in November 2019 and launched the TPG app to the public this month (September), using MX's aggregation solution to aggregate rewards data. The app empowers TPG users to optimize rewards points so they can experience desired travel destinations. By launching the app, TPG hopes to make travel easier for millions of people and help them efficiently use points and miles to see the world.

"As award travel gets more complex, reliable data becomes increasingly important for us," said Zach Bartholomew, Director of Product Management at The Points Guy. "MX's dedication to data quality gives us the confidence to push the boundaries of what's been possible in the points miles industry."

MetLife

MetLife developed a new mobile app called Upwise that will help consumers build positive financial habits and feel a sense of progress. MetLife partnered with MX to aggregate financial data, establishing secure and reliable connections so consumers can see all their financial accounts in one place and understand where their money is going. Additionally, MetLife used MX to power its app with data-driven and personalized insights that help consumers meet their financial goals.

MetLife, which quietly made the Upwise app available in August, hopes to provide consumers with a personalized tool in their pocket that will help them target the areas they want to improve and take the necessary steps to build their financial health.

"We really hope that people will get a sense of progress from this app," said Meredith Ryan-Reid, Senior VP of Financial Wellness and Engagement at MetLife. "We want them to feel like 'I can do this,' and see that one step at a time all the small changes will make a big difference."

CIBC

CIBC and MX collaborated in 2020 to develop CIBC Insights, an AI-powered financial tool that supports clients in building healthy financial habits, for increased saving and more mindful spending. CIBC Insights uses APIs that enable clients to see their transactions categorized and analyzed in the CIBC mobile app, offering personalized financial guidance for each client

In working with MX, CIBC has provided its millions of clients with personalized, proactive financial advice to help them become more informed, take action and achieve their ambitions.

Join us today for the annual Money Experience Summit 2021, Sept. 28-30. The three-day event at Snowbird, Utah features the financial industry's foremost thought leaders and practitioners discussing how to accelerate the future of money and deliver data-driven money experiences. To register for a virtual pass or to access live keynotes, live premier breakouts, premium networking, and on-demand sessions, visit: https://www.mx.com/summit

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.

Contact:
Tom Cook
tom.cook@mx.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/money-experience-summit-2021-mx-innovator-awards-recognize-industry-leaders-301389381.html

SOURCE MX

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Passes Shutdown Bill; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill to avert government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 30

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter. Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist and Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 30th, 2021

    After a bullish day for the majors on Wednesday, a move back through yesterday’s highs would support a breakout.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Why Carnival Stock Fell 3.1% Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have fallen 3.1% in trading on Thursday as a sell-off in entertainment stocks continues. A steady increase in interest rates is likely giving investors in cruise line stocks the most heartburn today. According to Bloomberg, 10-year government bond yields are up a basis point in the U.S. today, but 7 basis points in Brazil and between 1 and 3 basis points across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • An Economist Defends His Views on Delaying Social Security and Paying Off Mortgages

    Boston University economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff holds firm to his views on saving for retirement, managing risk, and incurring debt for college.

  • Giant S&P 500 Options Trade Made to Guard Against 20% Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader just established a massive hedging position via options to protect a portfolio of stocks in the event that the S&P 500’s losses snowball toward 20% during the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • My mom, 76, is in assisted living and owns a rental home. How can we use it to fund her long-term care — and reduce capital gains?

    'I'm wondering if there's something we can do now to reduce the capital gains on the house later if she does outlive her savings.'

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 10% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shot up on Thursday, closing the day up 8.9% thanks to an analyst turning bullish about the lithium market and lithium stocks. JPMorgan initiated coverage on Lithium Americas stock with a price target of $28 a share. JPMorgan foresees strong lithium markets over the next decade driven by rising demand and prices, and believes Lithium Americas is well poised to take advantage of that.