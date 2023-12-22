Money Experts’ 10 Favorite Holiday Gifts To Give and Receive

CatLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The holidays are a time for giving, but they can also strain budgets. To help find the perfect balance of thoughtful and affordable, we asked money experts which finance-focused gifts they recommend giving — along with ones they hope to receive this season.

Their picks range from practical presents that empower financial know-how to small luxuries that bring daily joy. This year, ditch the stress of finding the perfect flashy gadget and focus on giving (and receiving) delightful gifts that empower financial well-being.

Gifts To Give

Leather-Bound Journals

A classic leather-bound journal makes a timeless holiday gift suited for personal or professional relationships alike.

“When it comes to practical, affordable holiday gifts, I always opt for leather-bound journals,” said Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer Relief. “Many people plan their New Year’s resolutions around journaling or planning, so this gift is often immediately useful.”

The rich material and refined design add a special touch to this versatile present. The journal empowers everything from personal growth and reflection to business planning and organization.

“It’s a great option for any recipient, whether you have a close personal relationship with them or only connect with them in professional settings,” said Hill. “For the avid journaler on your list, it’s worth the extra expense for a monogrammed or personalized journal for them to start the year off right.”

These journals check all the boxes for affordable presents with enduring value. They work for all kinds of recipients while supporting goals like intentional planning and consistent journaling. Especially when personalized, they make welcomed additions to anyone’s holiday haul.

Gold or Silver Coins

American Eagle coins make unique holiday gifts that mix financial savvy with intriguing history lessons.

“I enjoy giving gifts that can spark good discussions about money and how it affects our lives,” said Michael Dinich, founder of Wealth of Geeks. “One gift is American Eagle gold or silver coins.”

Beyond holding cash value, these coins open conversations about wider economic perspectives.

“These solid coins keep their worth, both literally as cash and in what they represent,” said Dinich. “Their staying power through changes in culture and the economy reminds us of the value of saving money in a smart way. On a deeper level, they spark curiosity about history, government and trade.”

Thought-provoking gifts like historical coins are wallet-friendly presents that really leave an impression.

College Savings Accounts

Opening a 529 college savings or investing account for younger relatives jumpstarts their financial futures.

“My #1 favorite gift to give has to be investing accounts specifically for the younger members of my family,” said John Thompson, senior account supervisor at rbb Communications. “Most people don’t know but you can open up investing accounts like College Savings 529 Accounts for your younger family members pretty easily!”

Thompson explained the exponential benefits of starting them investing early: “From there, you can make contributions to the account monthly or their parents can! Just investing $25 a month for 10 years can give your loved one a $4,500 head start (assuming average market rates) to pay for college books or even help with tuition!”

Giving the gift of a financial jumpstart on education pays it forward for years to come.

Cold Hard Cash

For easy gift-giving in a pinch, you can’t go wrong stuffing some bills in a card.

“I firmly believe that not much is better than cold hard cash,” said Thompson. “Think about it, if you’re having a hard time finding the best gift for someone, what’s better than giving them the cash to buy whatever they want?”

The flexibility allows people to spend on whatever brings them joy.

“For years I’ve given my older siblings cash for the holidays so they can choose what they want to buy, let it be for gas money, buying new earrings, or maybe they want to go out to a restaurant with some friends they wanted to catch up with,” said Thompson.

Ultimately, putting purchasing power directly into recipients’ hands basically guarantees that your gift will be used and appreciated.

Donations to Charity

Donating to charitable causes in someone’s name makes a deeply meaningful gift.

“As a former foster kid who spent many years in group homes without a family, I still remember when I received gifts during the holidays from various charities,” said Thompson. “Take it from me–the feeling of receiving a gift during the holidays when you don’t expect one is indescribable.”

Having directly benefited from others’ generosity, Thompson prioritizes paying it forward.

“With that being my upbringing, I always prioritize donating toys and money to charity for those who need it the most!” he said.

Even small donations can make a major difference for those facing hardship. By giving to charities in your loved ones’ names, you create joy for people in need while honoring recipients–making charity gifts uniquely thoughtful presents.

Gifts To Receive

Handy Document Scanner

For finance and business professionals handling tons of paper documents, a mobile scanner can make holiday wishes come true.

“One gift that has proven incredibly useful to me in my work is the Brother DS-640 Compact Mobile Document Scanner,” said Dinich. “I loved it simply because it goes along with me being a podcaster and financial coach, who’s always collecting business cards, receipts, and papers when I’m out.”

The convenience and speed of a lightweight, wireless scanner helps Dinich organize all his financial paperwork with ease.

“The Brother scanner has made my life easier by letting me scan things no matter where I am. It’s under two pounds so it fits nicely in my backpack with my laptop. It scans up to 16 pages a minute which gets the job done fast so I don’t lose my train of thought. The scans go right to my device using WiFi so there’s no cord clutter.”

For busy people handling heaps of receipts, business cards, and assorted paperwork, this scanner simplifies staying organized on the move–making it a most welcome gift for maximizing productivity.

On-the-Go Phone Charger

No big surprise here — Brandon Mather, financial advisor at Wealth Enhancement Group, suggests a portable phone charger to gift the money expert in your life. As any financial advisor will tell you, being available around-the-clock for clients is just part of the job. So making sure your phone doesn’t run out of juice, no matter where you’re working that day, is clutch. A power bank allows advisors like Mather to keep that lifeline to clients powered up at all times.

Stock Ticker Display

Mather is also a fan of those mini stock ticker displays that rotate between market data and sports scores. If the money expert in your life is watching the numbers all day anyway to make savvy investing decisions, why not have those real-time stats close by without needing to toggle screens? And as much as they love following the market’s daily ups and downs, throwing some scores and standings into the mix gives their eyes a welcome break.

Blue-Light Glasses

If a gifter wants to give your money expert’s peepers some relief, blue-light glasses can filter out the eyestrain that comes with staring at multiple monitors all day. No one will doubt their dedication to scrutinizing even tiny fluctuations with these stylish glasses. Giving their retinas a break with glasses designed to reduce screen fatigue is an excellent idea for your favorite money expert.

Financial Artwork

Mather’s also a fan of those Wall Street-themed canvases depicting market crashes, past economic cycles — all the volatility that keeps investors on their toes. More than just office décor, they can spark lively perspectives during client meetings. And the historical throwbacks serve as conversation pieces to break the ice with new clients.

Their Favorite Company’s Stock

Finally, Mather suggests buying a stock share in a company your money expert is passionate about. For diehard Packers fan Mather, a single share to symbolically “own” part of his beloved football team is a total blast, even sans actual voting rights. Likewise, gifting a novelty stake in any brand or organization your financial advisor is obsessed with makes for a unique present they’ll get a kick out of displaying. Though it may not confer formal ownership, becoming a titular “shareholder” of something personally meaningful to your favorite money pro is creative gift that shows you get them.

