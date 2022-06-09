U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,100.57
    -15.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,811.32
    -99.58 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,025.46
    -60.81 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.01
    -28.56 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.44
    -0.67 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.30
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.0370 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9400
    -0.2920 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,165.78
    -167.35 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.38
    +2.74 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.56
    -84.44 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Money Matters More than Time to Working Adults in New CareerBuilder Survey

·3 min read

Data reveals the expectations employees have of wages and raises amid inflation

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a global talent acquisition leader and job marketplace, shared findings from their latest survey revealing thoughts on the reality of money in today's workforce including how money matters more than time as the priority for most working adults with 66% preferring a 10% pay increase over an additional week of paid time off. Of employed adults, 47% selected a good salary alongside job security as the aspects of their current job they most appreciate.

CareerBuilder Relaunch (PRNewsfoto/CareerBuilder)
CareerBuilder Relaunch (PRNewsfoto/CareerBuilder)

In the survey, 89% of employed adults say they expect an annual pay increase from their company. Nearly half (46%) of employees are looking for a raise of at least 5% and one in six (16%) expect a yearly raise of 10% or more each year. When compared by gender, 57% of men expect at least a 5% raise compared to 36% of women.

When it comes to a paycheck, one job doesn't always cut it. More than one in two employed adults (53%) must work more than one job in order to make ends meet. This includes 66% of Millennials, 57% of men and 49% of women.

"In our most recent survey, the data shows that worker expectations are shifting right alongside inflation. Americans are looking for a larger than average annual pay raise at the same time we're seeing an increase in the price of consumer goods and services," said Susan Arthur, CEO of CareerBuilder. "Folks want to be able to earn a salary that matches the rising gas prices or hike in rent, for example."

Notably, 49% of employees express confidence that the rise in wages will keep up with inflation. The survey shows a significant difference of opinion amongst generations with the younger population - Gen Z (55%) and Millennials (62%) - being more optimistic about compensation than older age groups like Gen X (38%) and Baby Boomers (20%).

This survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder. For more information on CareerBuilder, visit CareerBuilder.com.

About CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a global talent marketplace that provides talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder has 25 years of experience as a talent company using technology to place people in jobs, and it is the only company with both the technology, through its online platform, and the candidates via its job site, to create a connected end-to-end experience. CareerBuilder also owns Broadbean and Workterra companies and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com, and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com.

Media Relations:
Sara Skirboll | Alexia Lopez
media@careerbuilder.com

Sunshine Sachs:
careerbuilder@sunshinesachs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/money-matters-more-than-time-to-working-adults-in-new-careerbuilder-survey-301564973.html

SOURCE CareerBuilder

Recommended Stories

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fire at Key US Gas Export Terminal a Blow for Fuel-Starved World

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant that promises to reduce exports for weeks, lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Retailers

  • ‘I thought it was a sick joke’: They gave up other job offers to work for Coinbase, and are now unemployed

    Hao Jia and Chung Wook Ahn are among those who had their job offers rescinded after they agreed to join the cryptocurrency exchange company.

  • Meta Platforms formally announces expansion of $1B Gallatin data center development

    Meta's first building is still months away from being operational, yet the Fortune 40 company already is calling the data center site "a success."

  • Living to 100? How to create meaningful experiences later in life

    Walk into any bookstore and take a look at the books on retirement. The latest Schroders 2022 U.S. Retirement Survey reports that working Americans say it will take on average $1.1 million to retire comfortably. Among respondents nearing retirement–ages 60 to 67–more than half say they will have less than $250,000 saved at retirement.

  • Kohl’s Suitor Wants to Buy the Chain by Selling Kohl’s Properties

    Franchise Group seeks to finance its $8 billion bid using a strategy that failed for Toys “R” Us and others.

  • How Oatly Lost Its Hold on the Oat-Milk Market

    Oat-milk took the dairy aisle by storm after Swedish brand Oatly overhauled its marketing. But Oatly has struggled to keep up with production as demand grows – leaving room for rivals to take market share. Illustration: Reshad Malekzai

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsOne stark result so far: F

  • Target CEO: 'Decisive' action needed on inventory; company boosts dividend

    Brian Cornell, following this week's announcement that Target Corp. would cut prices — and profits — this quarter to pare down its inventory, said "decisive" action was needed to keep problems from lingering until later in the year.

  • Intel joins a rush of tech companies putting a freeze on hiring, as the chip industry faces a reset

    Intel's CFO said that a weaker economy is “clearly going to impact” the company as the whole sector prepares for a more difficult 2022.

  • Analyst Report: The Sherwin-Williams Company

    Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has approximately 4,800 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

  • 4 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A basket of these e-commerce companies could potentially -- and maybe literally -- pay dividends a decade down the road.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Tesla’s China Production Is Coming Back. But It’s Only Halfway There.

    Tesla produced 33,544 cars from its Shanghai plant in May vs. 10,757 the previous month, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% (or More) to Buy Right Now

    Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) is a leader in the cybersecurity industry. Specifically, the company specializes in identity and access management. Okta allows administrators to authenticate users based on details like identity, device, and behavior, and it leans on artificial intelligence (AI) to score the risk associated with each sign-in.

  • Do People Still Use Keurig K-Cups?

    Before big players like Starbucks and Dunkin' came onto the scene, Keurig 's K-Pods were ubiquitous and almost exclusively associated with single-use pod coffee. "Since their debut in the 1990s coffee pods and capsules have become incredibly popular," reporter Jimmy Stamp wrote for Smithsonian Magazine in 2012. As with many cases of market dominance, it wasn't long before some tried to unseat Keurig from its place at the top.

  • SEC’s Revamp of Stock-Trading Rules Faces Criticism From Wall Street

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said the agency is considering requiring brokerages to route individual investors’ stock orders into auctions, part of a broader revamp of the market’s plumbing aimed at reducing investor costs.