Money named this 'artsy and affordable' RI city a top 50 best places to live in the US.

A Rhode Island town made finance magazine Money's list of the top 50 best places to live in the U.S. in 2024.

And it's not Newport with its coastal charm, Wickford with its historic downtown, Warren with its food scene or any of the other towns that have graced best of lists recently.

It's Pawtucket, the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution that Money said "is artsy and affordable."

Why Money named Pawtucket one of the best places to live

Money put Pawtucket in their suburbs with soul category.

Here's some of the things they mentioned in their write-up about why they picked Pawtucket.

A "thriving business community" citing Hasbro Headquarters – though it should be noted that Hasbro has had layoffs recently and is closing their Providence office – and the small art shops

The new soccer stadium for Rhode Island FC, which Money called an "ambitious economic growth project"

Art opportunities, such as the Rhode Island Watercolor Society, the murals on Main and Pleasant Streets, and the annual dragon boat races at the Taiwan Day Festival

The diversity of the community, which includes Latino and Cape Verdean communities. They were particularly impressed with the Cape Verdean museum.

How did Money make the best places to live list

When it came to this list, Money was looking for places "where a thriving economy meets affordability, diversity and an exceptional quality of life."

That meant looking at a combination of data and a certain "it factor."

"We chose 50 cities and towns that offer affordability, good schools and strong job markets. But more than that, these are places with a palpable spirit, nurtured and sustained by engaged citizens and receptive public officials," Money said.

For data points, they looked at:

The health of the local job market

The average housing costs borne by homeowners and renters

The percentage of residents in poverty

The quality of public schools

What other New England states had towns on the list

Money's list did not include a town from every state, and not every New England state made the cut.

The other New England communities recognized were:

