U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,252.22
    +81.52 (+1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,215.84
    +583.20 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,088.50
    +292.94 (+2.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.33
    -6.37 (-5.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.80
    -48.50 (-2.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.32
    -0.58 (-2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1042
    +0.0134 (+1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9150
    +0.0430 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3169
    +0.0071 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7320
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,078.39
    +3,346.02 (+8.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.46
    +10.12 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.70
    +130.59 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Money for Nothing and chips from a Series B

Brian Heater
·2 min read

For Nothing, Mobile World Congress was prelude. The young hardware startup spent the show in meeting rooms, behind the scenes, discussing what came next. As we noted during the show, the immediate answer is a smartphone, a device founder Carl Pei was happy to show off in back-door meetings with key mobile executives.

Today, Nothing announced that it will be discussing some of its future moves at a livestreamed event on March 23. The timing certainly lines up with the “by next month” timeline that we noted in our recent report -- heavily implying that we’ll get our first real glimpse of the upcoming Android handset.

Image Credits: Nothing

Also pointing in that direction is a healthy new funding round, to the tune of $70 million. In a release, the company notes, “The funding will be used to create new product categories in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon platform, and grow operations at its new London Design Hub, led by ex-Dyson Head of Design Adam Bates.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Qualcomm was announced as a strategic partner for the firm last October, when Nothing also noted that it had raised a $50 million Series A extension.

“With this round of financing, we have the fuel to realise the next phase of our vision of a seamless digital future,” Pei said in an announcement. “I’m grateful for the support from our community and investors. Our first year was a warmup, and we can’t wait to reveal what we’re building at Nothing during the upcoming event.”

Pei was also photographed with Qualcomm executives during last week’s event in Barcelona. Obviously the chipmaker builds components for far more than just handsets these days, but further support can be found in a Twitter exchange between Pei and the Snapdragon and Android accounts.

The product would be Nothing’s second, following last year’s ear(1) headphones. As we noted in our initial report, the smartphone will share design elements with its predecessor, including some transparency in its casing.

The unveiling kicks off 9 a.m. ET on the 23rd.

Recommended Stories

  • No, gas isn’t really $3.05 at a Gulfport truck stop off I-10. Here’s what happened.

    It’s not a steal or a deal – it’s simply incorrect. Here’s how much you’ll really pay.

  • Carl Pei’s Nothing will reveal its 2022 roadmap on March 23rd

    The company could announce its first smartphone.

  • Why Apple Stock Lagged the Market Today

    Investors didn't seem overly impressed by the announcements at the company's latest "Event."

  • Is There Room for Verizon and T-Mobile in Home Internet?

    The two wireless carriers are looking to add millions of home internet subscribers over the next four years.

  • Hackers Targeted U.S. LNG Producers in Run-Up to Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- In mid-February, hackers gained access to computers belonging to current and former employees at nearly two dozen major natural gas suppliers and exporters, including Chevron Corp., Cheniere Energy Inc. and Kinder Morgan Inc., according to research shared exclusively with Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitc

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Sank 16.8% Last Month

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) fell 16.8% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost ground due to a price target cut from an analyst and the market's shift away from software stocks. Canaccord's T. Michael Walkley published a note on BlackBerry on Feb. 22, maintaining a buy rating on the stock but lowering his one-year price target from $10 per share to $7 per share.

  • Even an expensive new Mac couldn't save Apple's stock today

    It is TechCrunch tradition to look at Apple's stock price during, and after its major events. After all, Apple details its new hardware and software at its confabs, which means that the goods it intends to sell in the coming quarters are being shown off before investor eyes for the first time. Sure, Apple leaks more than it used to, but that doesn't mean that everything comes out early -- its events are still events.

  • GE’s worm robot sports roach-style whiskers to remove fat deposits from sewage pipes

    Carnegie Mellon University, for one, has been developing them for a long time, as has NASA. This giant earthworm robot, meanwhile, actually started life as part of DARPA’s Underminer program designed to develop tunneling operations for the military. Now under the GE umbrella, the robot carries the name Pipe-worm (Programmable Worm for Irregular Pipeline Exploration).

  • Apple event unveils new iPhone, price increase

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices unveiled at today's live Apple event, including the latest innovations previewed for the new iPhone SE, iPad, Macbook, and M1 chip, in addition to highlighting the neon gas shortage amid the semiconductor supply crunch.

  • Gogoro unveils the first swappable solid-state EV battery

    Gogoro has unveiled the first swappable solid-state EV battery, and it promises longer range without bigger power packs.

  • Apple debuts new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G

    Apple on Tuesday launched its latest low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, completely with 5G connectivity and an improved camera.

  • iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio: A Guide to Apple’s New Gear

    An iPhone SE with 5G, an iPad Air with a laptop-grade M1 processor, a brand new Mac Studio and a stunning Studio Display were among the products Apple announced at its March event. WSJ’s Joanna Stern has an early take. Photo illustration: Adele Morgan/The Wall Street Journal

  • Apple discontinues the 27-inch iMac

    Apple has discontinued the 27-inch iMac — you'll need to buy a Mac Studio if you want a high-end desktop from the company.

  • The iPhone SE vs. the competition: Battle of the mid-range

    The new iPhone SE is a stunning handset with a stunning camera, but other mid-range phones offer bigger screens and USB-C.

  • Crypto and Decentralized Finance Lose an Influential Advocate

    DeFi wants to replace centralized finance by removing barriers and making the financial system accessible to all. A key advocate is stepping away.

  • Nvidia, Samsung Face Huge Cyber Attack; You Could Be Next

    If you or your business has started seeing more spam, phishing, possible identity theft or other malware, it may be because of a massive hack of two major tech giants. American colossus Nvidia has been fending off a massive cyber attack for several weeks now, and Korean giant Samsung recently divulged that it has been targeted by the same group of hackers. The Lapsus$ ransomware group claimed responsibility for the Nvidia breach last week, and its demands became increasingly high-stakes as the company neared the hackers' March 4 deadline.

  • Firefox Focus on Android now includes an HTTPS-only mode

    Firefox 98 introduces a handful of small but handy features to the mobile version of Mozilla’s browser.

  • Google's Nest WiFi mesh router packs are up to $100 off right now

    The two-pack and three-pack bundles are on sale on Best Buy, Adorama and B&H.

  • Apple upgrades low-end iPhone SE with 5G, and high-end Mac Studio computer with faster chip

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Tuesday added 5G connectivity to its low-cost iPhone SE and iPad Air and introduced a faster chip for a new desktop, a high point in Apple's move to power its devices with microprocessors designed in house. The iPad Air also got Apple's M1 chip that was developed for laptops. "Apple Silicon strategy is the key highlight," said analyst Neil Shah of Counterpoint Research.

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.