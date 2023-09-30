Money Pit To Avoid: These 10 Cars Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs

Inside Creative House / iStock.com

Modern America was built around the automobile, and it’s nearly only possible to get around with one in many cities. Car payments, insurance and filling up at the pump are some of the biggest car-related expenses, but another one that people often overlook is the cost of maintenance.

According to Cox Automotive, Americans spend an average of $548.32 fixing their cars, and the American Automobile Association recommends budgeting for car maintenance by setting aside $50 per month – or closer to $60 per month due to inflation, Carvana reported.

Motor1.com identified the most expensive, popular and luxury cars to maintain using data from CarEdge. This list was ranked by each vehicle’s average 10-year maintenance cost. Here are the top 10 most expensive cars to keep on the road.

Ram 2500-5500

10-Year Cost: $25,134-$25,844

Annual Costs: $778 In Year One, $4,889 By Year 10

Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 79.2%

Porsche Cayenne

10-Year Cost: $20,552

Annual Costs: $721 In Year One, $3,827 By Year 10

Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 60.9%

Porsche Macan

10-Year Cost: $20,137

Annual Costs: $679 In Year One, $3,786 By Year 10

Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 60.9%

Ram ProMaster City/Cargo Van

10-Year Cost: $19,870-$20,061

Annual Costs: $621 In Year One, $3,845 By Year 10

Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 63.2%

BMW X6 M

10-Year Cost: $18,900

Annual Costs: $693 In Year One, $3,479 By Year 10

Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 54.6%

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van

10-Year Cost: $18,634

Annual Costs: $621 In Year One, $3,513 By Year 10

Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 56.7%

BMW X7

10-Year Cost: $18,550

Annual Costs: $658 In Year One, $3,444 By Year 10

Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 54.6%

BMW X5

10-Year Cost: $18,389

Annual Costs: $642 In Year One, $3,428 By Year 10

Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 54.6%

Porsche 911

1 0-Year Cost: $18,231

Annual Costs: $780 In Year 10, $3,208 By Year 10

Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 47.6%

Land Rover Range Rover

10-Year Cost: $18,228

Annual Costs: $735 In Year One, $3,267 By Year 10

Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 49.6%

