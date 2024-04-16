The money race in Wisconsin congressional races: Here are the latest fundraising figures

WASHINGTON – As Democrats aim to compete for at least two Wisconsin battleground House districts in just under seven months, the Republican incumbents in those seats are continuing to bring in the cash.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a freshman Republican in the state's western 3rd Congressional District, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars more than his Democratic challengers, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday. And Rep. Bryan Steil, a Janesville Republican representing the southeastern 1st Congressional District, added to his war chest as he awaits a viable Democratic challenger.

More: Senate candidate Eric Hovde nets $9.1 million, with $8 million from himself, in 1st quarter

More: Tammy Baldwin U.S. Senate campaign reports raising $5.4 million in first quarter

The fight to replace retiring Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher in northeastern Wisconsin, meanwhile, is just getting started.

Here's what to know about fundraising in Wisconsin's House races in the first quarter of 2024:

Derrick Van Orden is a top target for Democrats

Derrick Van Orden

Wisconsin's freshman congressman is a top target for Democrats this cycle.

Van Orden raised $705,319 in the first quarter of the year, Federal Elections Commission reports show, and he had more than $1.9 million in cash on hand heading into April.

Two Democrats are currently battling to face Van Orden in November: small-business owner Rebecca Cooke and Stevens Point State Rep. Katrina Shankland.

Cooke, who placed second in last cycle's Democratic primary for the seat, raised $491,634 and had $807,660 in cash on hand, while Shankland brought in $303,181 and ended the quarter with $357,175 in her war chest.

State Rep. Katrina Shankland, left, and non-profit leader Rebecca Cooke, right, both Democratic candidates for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

Bryan Steil awaits a challenger in Wisconsin's 1st District

House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., questions Architect of the U.S. Capitol Brett Blanton during a committee hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. According to an inspector general's report, Blanton is accused of misusing resources, including his official vehicle for personal vacation, and masquerading as an off-duty police officer.

Steil, seeking his fourth term on Capitol Hill, has continued to bring in cash as he awaits a potential challenge from a Democrat who could draw the support of the national party.

The Janesville Republican raised $638,823 in the first quarter of 2024, FEC reports show. And he's headed into the summer with a war chest of just over $4 million.

His current Democratic opponent, Racine County emergency response manager Lorenzo Santos, meanwhile, raised just $12,096 and had $5,199 in cash.

But former Democratic congressman Peter Barca, who represented the district from 1993 to 1995, is considering a campaign to challenge Steil. Barca told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he's been encouraged to run by national Democrats — an indication he could get their financial backing if he decided to run.

Another Democrat, former Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Mike Sheridan, is also thinking about a run.

Story continues

The crowded race to replace Rep. Mike Gallagher

Former state Sen. Roger Roth, left, and state Sen. Andre Jacque, right

Gallagher's announcement in February that he would not seek reelection set an unexpected Republican primary race.

Former state Sen. Roger Roth jumped into the race the same day. And state Sen. Andre Jacque announced his own candidacy in early March. Since then, Roth has held a fundraising edge.

Roth reported raising $381,908 since the start of his campaign and had $376,938 in cash on hand, FEC reports show. Jacque raised $127,044 and loaned himself another $16,000 and ended the quarter with $140,653 in his war chest.

Tony Wied addresses supporters on Monday, April 8, 2024, at the Legacy Hotel in Green Bay, Wis. Wied announced his candidacy as a Republican for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District seat.

Tony Wied, the former owner of a dinosaur-branded gas station chain, joined the primary last week with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. His campaign did not provide his first week's fundraising numbers.

The lone Democrat in the race, De Pere OB-GYN Kristin Lyerly, launched her campaign earlier this month. A spokeswoman for Lyerly said the Democrat raised $250,000 from more than 6,000 donors in the first week of her campaign.

Dr. Kristin Lyerly addresses supporters during her campaign announcement on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Hinterland Brewery in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Lyerly announced her candidacy for the 8th Congressional District seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's congressional races. Here's the latest fundraising