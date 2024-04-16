The money race in Wisconsin congressional races: Here are the latest fundraising figures

Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
3 min read
0

WASHINGTON – As Democrats aim to compete for at least two Wisconsin battleground House districts in just under seven months, the Republican incumbents in those seats are continuing to bring in the cash.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a freshman Republican in the state's western 3rd Congressional District, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars more than his Democratic challengers, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday. And Rep. Bryan Steil, a Janesville Republican representing the southeastern 1st Congressional District, added to his war chest as he awaits a viable Democratic challenger.

More: Senate candidate Eric Hovde nets $9.1 million, with $8 million from himself, in 1st quarter

More: Tammy Baldwin U.S. Senate campaign reports raising $5.4 million in first quarter

The fight to replace retiring Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher in northeastern Wisconsin, meanwhile, is just getting started.

Here's what to know about fundraising in Wisconsin's House races in the first quarter of 2024:

Derrick Van Orden is a top target for Democrats

Derrick Van Orden
Derrick Van Orden

Wisconsin's freshman congressman is a top target for Democrats this cycle.

Van Orden raised $705,319 in the first quarter of the year, Federal Elections Commission reports show, and he had more than $1.9 million in cash on hand heading into April.

Two Democrats are currently battling to face Van Orden in November: small-business owner Rebecca Cooke and Stevens Point State Rep. Katrina Shankland.

Cooke, who placed second in last cycle's Democratic primary for the seat, raised $491,634 and had $807,660 in cash on hand, while Shankland brought in $303,181 and ended the quarter with $357,175 in her war chest.

State Rep. Katrina Shankland, left, and non-profit leader Rebecca Cooke, right, both Democratic candidates for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
State Rep. Katrina Shankland, left, and non-profit leader Rebecca Cooke, right, both Democratic candidates for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

Bryan Steil awaits a challenger in Wisconsin's 1st District

House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., questions Architect of the U.S. Capitol Brett Blanton during a committee hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. According to an inspector general's report, Blanton is accused of misusing resources, including his official vehicle for personal vacation, and masquerading as an off-duty police officer.

Steil, seeking his fourth term on Capitol Hill, has continued to bring in cash as he awaits a potential challenge from a Democrat who could draw the support of the national party.

The Janesville Republican raised $638,823 in the first quarter of 2024, FEC reports show. And he's headed into the summer with a war chest of just over $4 million.

His current Democratic opponent, Racine County emergency response manager Lorenzo Santos, meanwhile, raised just $12,096 and had $5,199 in cash.

But former Democratic congressman Peter Barca, who represented the district from 1993 to 1995, is considering a campaign to challenge Steil. Barca told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he's been encouraged to run by national Democrats — an indication he could get their financial backing if he decided to run.

Another Democrat, former Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Mike Sheridan, is also thinking about a run.

The crowded race to replace Rep. Mike Gallagher

Former state Sen. Roger Roth, left, and state Sen. Andre Jacque, right
Former state Sen. Roger Roth, left, and state Sen. Andre Jacque, right

Gallagher's announcement in February that he would not seek reelection set an unexpected Republican primary race.

Former state Sen. Roger Roth jumped into the race the same day. And state Sen. Andre Jacque announced his own candidacy in early March. Since then, Roth has held a fundraising edge.

Roth reported raising $381,908 since the start of his campaign and had $376,938 in cash on hand, FEC reports show. Jacque raised $127,044 and loaned himself another $16,000 and ended the quarter with $140,653 in his war chest.

Tony Wied addresses supporters on Monday, April 8, 2024, at the Legacy Hotel in Green Bay, Wis. Wied announced his candidacy as a Republican for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District seat.
Tony Wied addresses supporters on Monday, April 8, 2024, at the Legacy Hotel in Green Bay, Wis. Wied announced his candidacy as a Republican for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District seat.

Tony Wied, the former owner of a dinosaur-branded gas station chain, joined the primary last week with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. His campaign did not provide his first week's fundraising numbers.

The lone Democrat in the race, De Pere OB-GYN Kristin Lyerly, launched her campaign earlier this month. A spokeswoman for Lyerly said the Democrat raised $250,000 from more than 6,000 donors in the first week of her campaign.

Dr. Kristin Lyerly addresses supporters during her campaign announcement on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Hinterland Brewery in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Lyerly announced her candidacy for the 8th Congressional District seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher.
Dr. Kristin Lyerly addresses supporters during her campaign announcement on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Hinterland Brewery in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Lyerly announced her candidacy for the 8th Congressional District seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's congressional races. Here's the latest fundraising

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed's deadline for rate cuts this year is sooner than you think: Morning Brief

    Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • What Trump is signaling with his possible Treasury and Fed picks

    Donald Trump is floating ideas for his economic team much earlier than in elections past. But he is once again embracing loyalists and well-known figures from the worlds of Wall Street and Washington.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • Fed's Powell, Jefferson to square 'restrictive' policy with strong data

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will make what are likely to be their last public comments before the U.S. central bank's next meeting, as they try to reconcile a gravity-defying economy with their assessment that monetary policy is "restrictive" and inflation likely on its way down. Both of those ideas have been called into question by job growth, retail spending, inflation and other data that continue to challenge the Fed's expectation as the year began that the economy was gliding towards lower demand, slower growth, and price increases nearing the central bank's 2% target. Powell just over five weeks ago told a U.S. Senate panel the Fed was "not far" from gaining the confidence in falling inflation needed to cut interest rates, but policymakers, investors and outside analysts have lost a bit of faith in that outlook since.

  • Biden’s twin adversaries: Iran and gas prices

    Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.

  • U.S. GDP growth isn’t cooling off after all—expect more jobs, more inflation, and fewer rate cuts, Wells Fargo says

    Wells Fargo Investment Institute just lifted its 2024 GDP forecast from 1.3% to 2.5%, and warned inflation won’t be tamed soon either.

  • China's Q1 GDP growth surpassed expectations, data shows

    China's economy grew faster than it was forecast in the first quarter, data released on Tuesday revealed, as officials attempt to maintain growth.

  • UBS Is Said to Face $20 Billion Capital Hit Under Swiss Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG faces an increase in regulatory capital requirements that could reach around $20 billion under reforms proposed in the wake of the collapse of Credit Suisse.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as

  • Trump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s social media startup tumbled on Monday, extending a two-week slump, after the company took a first step toward allowing the former president and other insiders to capitalize on their stakes.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTesla