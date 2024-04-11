Can You Make Money Selling Toys Online?





When most people lose their spouse while shopping, they call or text to find out where they are. When I lose my husband, I head for the Hot Wheels aisle. Nine times out of 10, I find him there carefully checking every package on the shelf. While he has a pretty extensive collection, it's not just a hobby for him. Every once in a while, he stumbles across a rare Treasure Hunt car, and those can be worth big money to the right buyer.

Though some may find it surprising, it's possible to sell toys you pick up for a few dollars for tens or even hundreds of dollars online. You just need to know what to look for.

What kinds of toys can you sell online?

The short answer to this is that you can sell any toy that has a decent number of collectors. You can check out what kind of market there is for a certain type of toy by looking on popular sites, like eBay, to see what others charge for these items.

Vintage toys can have a big appeal, especially if they were really popular back in the day. But these can be tough to find in stores. You may run across some at thrift stores or yard sales. However, you probably aren't going to be able to bank upon a steady stream of revenue from old toys you dig up.

It's also possible to make money off of some newer toys, as the Treasure Hunt Hot Wheels prove. My husband just found one a few weeks ago going for over $80 online and it only cost him $1.18.

The key is knowing which toys are valuable and what to look for. If you're not already familiar with the toys, you'll want to do some research online to learn which ones go for the most money and where they often turn up.

Sometimes, specific store chains might get exclusive products you can't get elsewhere. Or there might be limited edition items that had a short production run. These are typically some of the most valuable toys you can find.

Set a budget when you go shopping so you know how much you're willing to spend. And if you'd like to save yourself a little money on your purchases, consider using a cash back app to scan your receipt.

How do you make money selling toys?

Once you've found a toy you believe is valuable, look online to see what others are charging for it and use this information to set your price. You might want to set your price a little lower if you hope to sell it quickly. If you don't have an account on eBay or a similar site, now's the time to make one.

Describe your item carefully so interested buyers can find it easily. For example, "Hot Wheels Treasure Hunt car" isn't a very useful description because there are lots of them and collectors may be looking for a specific one. So including the make and model of the vehicle would make sense here.

If the toys you're selling are part of a set, you can often get more by selling them as a group than you could by selling each individually. Some collectors who lack the time or interest to go out searching for collectibles on their own are willing to pay a premium to get everything they're looking for in one place.

Do what you can to keep the toys in good condition. If they're in the package, don't take them out. Don't try to touch up chipped paint or replace broken pieces either, as this might hurt their value with some collectors.

When you list the items, take good photos that are well lit so customers can see what they're buying. Include images from multiple angles as appropriate.

Finally, be prompt with shipping and answering customer questions. Good service is one of the best ways to build a base of repeat customers.

Selling toys probably won't replace your day job unless you have a big budget to build your inventory and the freedom to travel all over hunting for new merchandise to sell. But it can still be a great way to supplement your regular paycheck. Just remember to keep track of what you've bought and sold so you can report this income at tax time.

