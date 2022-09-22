U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

0

How to make money on Snapchat, according to creators

JP Mangalindan
·3 min read
Katie Feeney TikTok Snapchat
Katie Feeney is a content creator with over 854,000 Snapchat subscribers.Katie Feeney

  • Snapchat is a moneymaker for some creators who know how take advantage of the platform.

  • Successful creators post content frequently to Spotlight, sign brand deals, or create AR lenses.

  • Here's how creators make money on Snapchat and manage their schedules.

While Snapchat is largely known for its ephemeral messaging, the platform is also a bonafide moneymaker for some savvy creators who have learned how to take advantage of it.

There are several ways Snapchat creators are making money.

Since launching its TikTok competitor Spotlight in November 2020, Snap has financially incentivized creators to post short-form videos to the app feature. The company pays on a curve, factoring in various engagement metrics, including the total number of unique video views and "favorites," as well as the number of daily users who view a Snap. Snap paid 12,000 creators more than $250 million in 2021 as part of its Snapchat Spotlight programs, the company said. And some of them earned millions.

Katie Feeney, a content creator with over 854,000 Snapchat subscribers, earned well over $1 million posting videos to Spotlight that were a mix of repurposed TikToks and funny, new clips.

But she's not the only Snapchat millionaire.

Read more about the strategies 4 Snapchat influencers used to earn over $1 million.

Another way to make a living off Snapchat is by designing augmented reality lenses.

Cyrene Quiamco is a former Verizon web designer who joined Snapchat in January 2014. She soon began publishing several branded stories a month before striking gold in late 2017, when Snapchat announced Lens Studio, which lets Snapchat creators develop AR lenses for free.

Since then, Quiamco has created Snapchat AR lenses for brands like Hulu, Marriott, Ulta, and her former employer, Verizon, and carved out a lucrative business along the way. In 2021, Quiamco earned about $750,000.

Read more about how Quiamco became a millionaire from designing Snapchat AR lenses for brands.

Snapchat creator Cyrene Quiamco
Snapchat creator Cyrene Quiamco

Snapchat creator Cyrene Quiamco.Cyrene Quiamco.

Like Quiamco, it's not unusual for some creators to sign lucrative brand deals in exchange for promoting products and services in their posted content.

Snapchat has also made it easier for businesses to find creators to work with through its Creator Marketplace, launched in 2021, which helps brands to find creators based on criteria such as location, specialties, Lens category, and budget.

Here's our coverage on how Snapchat creators make money and manage their time.

How much Snapchat creators earn from Spotlight and how they do it:

How to make money from Snapchat lenses:

How Snapchat creators juggle the demands of their busy schedules:

Read the original article on Business Insider

