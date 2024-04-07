Money Talk with Liz Weston: Avoid deducting personal expenses

Internal Revenue Service tax forms. The IRS says you can deduct the "ordinary and necessary" expenses for managing and maintaining a rental property. (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

Dear Liz: I am the sole owner of a condo. I am getting ready to realize a dream of mine by traveling around the world. I will be gone indefinitely. Thus, I am thinking about renting out my condo. I know I get a write-off for repairs on the unit, cleaning supplies, etc. What about the storage unit where I will need to store my things from my unit. Can I write off the storage unit?

Answer: Congratulations on your upcoming adventure! You’ll have excitement enough without defending yourself in an IRS audit, so avoid deducting personal expenses such as a storage unit.

The IRS says you can deduct the “ordinary and necessary” expenses for managing and maintaining a rental property. That includes mortgage interest, taxes, operating expenses, depreciation and repairs.

“If the storage unit was used in conjunction with the rental activity, such as storing maintenance supplies for doing work on the rental property, a deduction could perhaps be justified,” says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

However, you won’t be around to do that work, so deducting the storage unit isn’t going to fly.

Dear Liz: I am 85 and have been living (unmarried) with a man since about 1977. We have always filed our tax returns separately and now we both collect Social Security. I have been told that when one of us passes, the other cannot collect the deceased one’s benefits. We have been thinking about getting married and would like to know if there is a time regulation involved.

Answer: You generally must be married for at least nine months to qualify for Social Security survivor benefits. Keep in mind that the survivor will collect only the larger of a couple’s two checks; the smaller benefit goes away.

So marriage could benefit the lower earner financially, and give the higher earner peace of mind, knowing that their lower-earning partner will have access to the larger benefit. Marriage has a number of other financial and legal benefits, including the ability to make decisions for your spouse should they become incapacitated.

Marriage would end your ability to collect a divorced spousal benefit from a previous spouse, however. If either of you have been married before and the marriage lasted at least 10 years, investigate whether you might qualify for a larger benefit based on that partner’s work record. If the previous spouse has passed, you may qualify for a divorced survivor benefit. Unlike divorced spousal benefits, divorced survivor benefits don’t end at remarriage as long as you’re 60 or older when you remarry.

Dear Liz: I have an 834 credit score, with three credit cards. I don’t carry debt or pay annual fees. I’m considering closing one of my cards and replacing it with one available through my credit union. Is it worth the hassle?

Answer: Closing accounts won’t help your credit scores and may hurt them. If there’s no compelling reason to close a card, you might consider leaving the account open and using the card occasionally to prevent the issuer from closing it.

You also might want to rethink your stance on annual fees. These days, few cards without annual fees offer rewards, while many cards offer rewards that more than offset their fees. If you’re new to the rewards card world, consider getting a simple cash-back card. If you’re interested in travel benefits, look for a card that gives you points that you can transfer to frequent traveler programs.

If you’re determined to close the account and open another, apply for the new card first since the closure may drop your scores.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the "Contact" form at asklizweston.com.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.