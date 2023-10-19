Money Talk: Rising rates weigh on returns but recession risk low

Most asset classes started the third quarter building on their year-to-date gains only to see volatility re-emerge triggering a downturn that left few with positive returns at the end of September. The S&P 500 Index ended the quarter with a return of -3.27% after accounting for dividend income. Among risky assets, only commodities and natural resources posted positive returns for the quarter.

Interestingly, September’s market decline was not driven by economic weakness. In fact, the economy has been surprisingly resilient. Quarterly readings on US Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) show that the economy continues to grow at just over a 2.0% annual pace and has done so since the third quarter of 2022.

Strong consumer spending accounts for much of the GDP growth. After a small pullback in March consumers have increased outlays each month with support from a strong labor market and rising disposable income. In September, total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 336,000 which was well above the monthly average job increase of 267,000. Interestingly, the unemployment rate has remained pegged at 3.5% - 3.8% for the last several months even with increasing job openings as workers have come back into the labor force. After falling to a low of 60.1%. labor force participation has risen to 62.8% in September but still has not recovered its pre-COVID level of 63.3%.

But financial markets are forward-looking, with prices for stocks and bonds being set based on expectations of future economic conditions and how corporate earnings will be impacted. With the Federal Reserve going full bore in its battle against inflation, the probability of a near-term recession became elevated. Higher interest rates, it is reasoned, will choke off both consumer spending (which accounts for about 70% of GDP) and business investment, ushering in a recession that would bring unemployment and reduced corporate earnings.

Inflation has decreased significantly to 3.7% from its June 2022 peak annual rate of 9.1%. This remains well above the Fed’s 2% inflation target so investors will continue to have Fed policy top of mind in coming months. Stock market swings should be expected when economic data raise the likelihood of further rate hikes.

At its September meeting, the Fed held steady, keeping the Federal Funds Rate at 5.25% - 5.50% but left the door open for another .25 percentage point increase later in the year. If inflation remains stubborn and the job market remains strong, expect an additional rate hike. If job growth slows and initial unemployment claims rise, the Fed will likely stay put and conversations will shift to when the Fed will start to reduce rates and loosen credit again.

Until a recession emerges, savers will benefit from decent returns in cash and other short-term vehicles. With Certificates of Deposit, Treasury Bills and money market instruments yielding 5%, there is certainly less incentive to take risk. This could serve as a headwind for stock prices as investors are content to collect 5% interest rather than be subjected to stock market volatility in exchange for a higher expected return.

But even at today’s higher yields, there are downsides to holding short-term CDs and T-bills. Reinvestment risk, the risk that rates will be lower when short-term fixed income securities mature, should be considered. The Fed is likely near the end of its rate-hiking cycle which could bring lower cash returns in 2024. Once the Fed tightening ends, short-term corporate bonds tend to outperform cash by a significant margin. According to a research note from MFS Investments which examined the last six Fed tightening cycles going back to 1982, CD rates start to lag short-term corporate bonds within three months of the Federal Funds Rate peak and the return gap hits about 3.6%, on average, within nine months.

Ultimately, investors who stick with their well-designed investment strategies will be able to navigate through any upcoming short-term volatility to reach their long-term investment goals. While holding cash provides some short-term comfort when it provides a 5% return, history tells us that cash will not beat inflation over the long-run. Moreover, trying to time when to be in and out of cash versus riskier assets like stocks and bonds is a fool’s game. Instead, using market shifts as opportunities to rebalance portfolios back to their strategic targets makes for a better long-term strategy by introducing discipline to buy low and sell high.

David T. Mayes is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and IRS Enrolled Three Bearings Fiduciary Advisors, Inc., a fee-only advisory firm in Hampton. He can be reached at 603-926-1775 or david@threebearings.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Money Talk: Rising rates weigh on returns but recession risk low