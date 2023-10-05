Money Talk: Start year-end tax planning now

While fall brings plenty of opportunities for fun outdoor activities, October can be an ideal time to dust off your prior-year tax return with an eye toward estimating what your current year return might look like. This way, tax saving opportunities can be identified and action taken well before IRS deadlines. Here are some key items to consider in your year-end tax planning.

The first step is to get a handle on your sources of income for the current year. Workers will want to review their year-to-date paystubs for a couple of important details. First, check to is if withholding is on track to cover the current year’s tax liability. The IRS provides a withholding estimator that can help with this at www.irs.gov/individuals/tax-withholding-estimator. With several pay periods left before year-end, there is still time to make withholding adjustments to avoid having to make a payment in April and possibly incur an underpayment penalty. Those with employer-sponsored retirement plans should also check their year-to-date contributions to see where they stand relative to the IRS contribution limits. For 2023, participants can defer up to $22,500 to their 401(k), 403(b) and 457 plans with an additional $7,500 contribution allowed for those aged 50 and older. Workers in higher tax brackets can reduce their taxes significantly by maximizing pre-tax contributions to these plans while those in lower tax brackets today may be well served by making Roth contributions to their plans on the thinking that they are likely to be in a higher tax bracket when they are withdrawing from their savings in retirement. Again, there are still several pay periods left to take advantage of these tax-saving opportunities before year-end.

Taxpayers with income from investments will want to get a handle on what these income streams are likely to look like at year end. Interest rates are significantly higher than they were in prior years so be sure to factor this into your year-end projections. While stock markets have been volatile, they have been on a significant upward trend over the past twelve months which may trigger some unexpected income for investors who hold mutual funds in taxable accounts. Mutual funds must distribute capital gain income from sales of the securities they hold within the fund to the fund’s shareholders. In some years, this capital gain income is significant and can catch shareholders by surprise. Most fund companies will notify shareholders when they have estimates of these year-end capital gain distributions. If you have holdings from more than a handful of mutual fund companies, an aggregated source like capgainsvalet.com can be helpful.

Story continues

If you have a mutual fund that expects to have a large capital gain distribution, you can consider selling the fund prior to its ex-dividend date to avoid the distribution altogether. You could then repurchase the fund shares after the distribution has been made. However, this approach may not make sense because the share sale will likely trigger capital gain income as well. This time, your sale of the fund’s shares is what triggers the gain rather than the mutual fund’s sale of its holdings which you have no control over. Another approach to dealing with capital gain distributions is to look for positions in your taxable investment accounts with unrealized losses. These losses can be harvested to offset the capital gains. Remember that you cannot repurchase investments sold at a loss immediately. There is a “wash sale” rule that will disallow the loss on your tax return if you repurchase the same or materially identical security either 30 days before or after the realized loss was triggered. This rule cannot be avoided by purchasing the same holding in a traditional or Roth IRA.

Taxpayers who have investments but will be in a low tax bracket either because they have limited sources of non-investment income or will have large itemized deductions (long-term care expenses for example) should look for opportunities to realize capital gains rather than capital losses. Capital gains are taxed at 0% for single taxpayers with taxable income less than $44,625 and married taxpayers with taxable income less than $89,250. Taxpayers experiencing low tax bracket years like this, however, may be better served by pulling future taxable income into the current year. For example, converting some untaxed traditional IRA or 401(k) dollars into Roth accounts may provide a better long-run tax result.

David Mayes

David T. Mayes is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and IRS Enrolled Three Bearings Fiduciary Advisors, Inc., a fee-only advisory firm in Hampton. He can be reached at (603) 926-1775 or david@threebearings.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Money Talk: Start year-end tax planning now