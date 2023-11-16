Money Talk: Understand the tax nuances of bond investing

Investors tend to be more familiar with the stock markets than with other types of investments. Many have a sense that bonds are less risky, but details on how bonds are priced, what drives their returns, and the nuances of how federal and state taxes impact bond investments can get complicated.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, bond returns have been lackluster because the general level of interest rates in the economy was low. The COVID-19 pandemic and global government responses to it triggered a spike in inflation bringing higher interest rates along with it. This is bad news for those looking for mortgages in an already pricey housing market, but savers and retirees can now look to bonds as a source of much higher returns.

Fundamentally, bonds are loans made to issuers that carry a stated interest rate and a promise to pay back the purchase amount when the bond matures at a specified future date. Bonds are often thought of as an asset that will, when added to a portfolio of stocks, will keep the portfolio’s returns more consistent over time. Over the long run, this is a reasonable expectation. Over shorter time frames, stock and bond prices can become significantly correlated. During 2022 for example, interest rates spiked triggering a downward reset of stock and bond prices simultaneously. Bond prices move in the opposite direction to interest rates. When rates rise, bond prices fall and vice versa.

With inflation cooling, the downward pressure on bond prices should be reduced. Investors then can reasonably expect to earn the yield to maturity on any bond they invest in. The yield to maturity will depend upon the bond’s stated interest (coupon) payment and the price paid for the bond. Bonds with coupon payments higher than the prevailing interest rate for similar bonds will sell at a premium to their face value. Those with lower coupons will sell at a discount. Typically, bonds that mature further in the future will carry higher income yields. When bond investors expect lower inflation in the future, shorter-term bonds can carry higher yields than longer-term bonds. This is the current scenario.

Like stocks, bond investments carry risk. In addition to the risk that rising rates trigger lower bond prices (interest-rate risk), bond investors need to be aware of credit risk (the risk that the issuer goes bankrupt), reinvestment risk (the risk that interest rates are lower when a bond matures), and purchasing power risk (the fact that inflation will eat away at the purchasing power of both the coupon payments and the principal). Addressing each of these risks generally involves some sort of trade-off.

Taxes are another consideration for bond investors. Bonds generate taxable income from their coupon payments and may also trigger capital gains when sold. For bonds issued by the US government, US government agencies (Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Farm Credit Bank, Small Business Administration, Government National Mortgage Association), US government-sponsored enterprises (Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac) and corporations, interest payments are taxed as ordinary income at the federal level. Realized gains are taxed as either short-term or long-term capital gains depending upon how long the bond or mutual fund/exchange-traded fund has been held. If more than one-year, the gain is long-term and taxed at the more favorable capital gain tax rates. Otherwise, the gain is short-term and taxed as ordinary income. Capital losses can be used to offset capital gains and up to $3,000 of excess losses can be used to offset ordinary income.

Bonds issued by state and local governments (municipal bonds) are generally exempt from federal tax unless they are issued to fund private activities, but they may be subject to the federal Alternative Minimum Tax. Because of this tax advantage, municipal bonds generally carry lower yields than federally taxable bonds. As such, they may not be ideal for taxpayers in lower tax brackets who could earn a higher after-tax yield by purchasing bonds that generate taxable income.

State taxes should also be considered. States do not tax US government bonds or those issued by agencies with the backing of the full faith and credit of the US Treasury. This includes agency bonds but not those issued by government-sponsored enterprises. States do tax municipal bond interest but generally exempt their own bonds from tax along with those issued by municipal entities within the state.

David Mayes

David T. Mayes is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and IRS Enrolled Three Bearings Fiduciary Advisors, Inc., a fee-only advisory firm in Hampton. He can be reached at (603) 926-1775 or david@threebearings.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Money Talk: Understand the tax nuances of bond investing