Money Transfer Agencies Market to Grow by USD 13.89 Bn, Global Specialized Consumer Services Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Money Transfer Agencies Market by Service (Money transfer and Currency exchange) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Money Transfer Agencies Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the money transfer agencies market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 13.89  billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

The parent global specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.  Technavio calculates the global specialized consumer services market size based on revenue generated by various specialized consumer service providers such as residential service, home security service, legal service, personal service, renovation and interior design service, consumer auction service, and wedding service, and funeral service providers. Growth in the global specialized consumer services market will be driven by the following factors:  Growth in worldwide construction activities: The growth of the global construction market is driven by developed economies, which focus on improving their infrastructure, and developing countries, which are increasing their capacity to cater to the growing demand.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Key Market Dynamics:

Technological advancements, an increasing number of students studying abroad, and rising tourism are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as rising illicit financial flows, lack of standardization, and rapid change in technology will challenge market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The money transfer agencies market report is segmented by Service (Money transfer and Currency exchange) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).  North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for money transfer agencies in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings     

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Related Reports:

Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online travel agencies IT spending market share is expected to increase by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Merchant Banking Services by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The merchant banking services market share is expected to increase to USD 24.46 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Money Transfer Agencies Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 13.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.58

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Azimo BV, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Denarii, Euronet Worldwide Inc., Finablr Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., MoneyGram Payment Services Inc., NIUM Pte. Ltd., NOW Payment Services Provider LLC, OzForex Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Remitly Global Inc., Remitware Payments Canada Inc., Sendah Direct, TransferGo Ltd., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo and Co., Western Union Holdings Inc., Wise Payments Ltd., and worldremit.com

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Money transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Currency exchange - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Azimo BV

  • 10.4 Bank of America Corp.

  • 10.5 Citigroup Inc.

  • 10.6 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

  • 10.7 MoneyGram Payment Services Inc.

  • 10.8 PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • 10.9 U.S. Bancorp

  • 10.10 Wells Fargo and Co.

  • 10.11 Western Union Holdings Inc.

  • 10.12 Wise Payments Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/money-transfer-agencies-market-to-grow-by-usd-13-89-bn-global-specialized-consumer-services-market-categorized-as-parent-market---technavio-301662400.html

SOURCE Technavio

