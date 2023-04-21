Money Transfer Services Market Size ($110.8 Bn by 2032 at 15.8% CAGR) Global Analysis by Marketresearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz

According to Marketresearch.biz, the money transfer services market size is projected to surpass around US$ 110.8 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032.

New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global money transfer services market is estimated to be valued at USD 110.8 billion by 2032 from USD 26.5 billion in 2022. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Global money transfer services are a method and platform for sending money from one person to another. These services transfer money between people inside the country or internationally. Money transfer services are provided by banks, financial institutions, online payment systems, and other companies which do money transfers.

Money Transfer Services Market

Key Takeaway:

On the base of Type , the inward money transfers segment seized a dominant position with a high revenue share.

As per the channel analysis , the money transfer operators segment was the major market operator system in 2022.

In terms of end-user, the personal end-users segment led the market in 2022.

Geologically, Asia-Pacific held an important position with a market share of almost 40% in 2022.

North America will grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

Some most popular money transfer services include wire transfers, PayPal, Venmo, and check services. These services' costs and transmission times can differ depending on the provider and the amount.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Money Transfer Services Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global money transfer services market. Some of these factors include:

Globalization: As businesses become more global and people move to different countries for work or education, the need for cross-border money transfers has increased. This has led to an increase in demand for money transfer services, driving the industry's growth.

Technological advancements: The advent of new technologies, such as mobile devices and the internet, has made it easier and more convenient for people to transfer money. Digital platforms and mobile applications have made it possible to transfer money instantly and securely, and these technologies are driving the growth of the money transfer market.

Demographic shifts: The global population is becoming increasingly diverse, with more people moving to different countries and regions. As a result, there is a growing demand for money transfer services that cater to specific cultural and linguistic needs.

Top Trends in the Global Money Transfer Services Market

With the general acceptance of smartphones and the development of mobile banking apps, customers increasingly use their mobile devices to make payments and transfer money. Blockchain-based expenses have increased adhesion as a safer and clearer alternative to traditional payment methods in recent years.

Market Growth

Regional Analysis

The global money transfer market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2022 and is expected to see development at the highest rate due to the rising number of immigrants and growing acceptance of digital remittances due to fast-advancing technologies, developing customer expectations, and an exchanging regulatory background. The Region of North America is increasing rapidly due to traditional banks, financial organizations, and online payment platforms such as PayPal and Venmo.

Competitive Landscape

The Money transfer software achieves the transfer of money among businesses and between businesses and their clients. B2 B clients and money professionals mostly use money transfer software and transfers to make costs online. Many market players aim to support transactions in many languages, states, and currencies.

Market Key Players:

Bank of America

TransferWise Ltd.

XOOM

Western Union Holdings Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup Inc.

MoneyGram International Inc.

RIA Financial Services Ltd.

UAE Exchange

Wells Fargo

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 26.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 110.8 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 15.8% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 40.2% North America Revenue Share 22.8% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The introduction of novel technologies, such as mobile devices and the internet, has prepared it easier and more suitable for people to transfer money. Digital platforms and mobile applications have made it possible to transfer money fast, and these technologies are driving the growth of the money transfer market.

Market Restraints

The global money transfer services market is restrained by various factor such Financial institutions may be essential to confirm the identity of their customers before allowing them to transfer money. This can include inviting personal info, such as a government-issued ID, a passport, or a utility bill. The purpose of these verification supplies is to prevent fake activity and confirm that the money being transferred is not related to criminal activity.

Market Opportunities

The attention of numerous industry competitors for launching new software in this market is one of the crucial driving forces. The growth of technological solid pipelines and the introduction of new products result from the rising demand for money transferring need. Also, most people with online money transferring encourages companies to introduce innovative goods to global market.

Report Segmentation of the Global Money Transfer Services Market

Type Insight

In the global money transfer services market by type analysis, the inward money transfers segment dominated the market. This segment transfers money to the country or region from a different location using different digital channels. This type of transfer is mainly used by people who work in other countries and want to send money back home to their families.

Channel Insight

The money transfer operators segment held the highest CAGR. Around the globe, MTOs are non-bank financial organizations that study providing money transfer services. They deal with various services, including cash-to-cash transfers, bank transfers, and mobile money transfers. The MTOs are often used by persons who do not have entree to traditional banking services, such as immigrants or people living in country areas, which will likely anticipate increasing in the segment's growth during the forecast period.

End-User Insight

During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the personal end users segment will likely account for the fastest CAGR. This segment is mainly used by persons who need to transfer money for personal causes, such as paying bills, sending money to friends or family members, or making purchases. The small businesses segment will hold the second-largest share and continue to grow during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Inward money transfer

Outward money transfer

By Channel

Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Other Channels

By End User

Personal

Small Businesses

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Global Money Transfer Services Market

In 2019, The company PayPal announced Xoom, a money transfer service that permits consumers to send money straight to bank accounts, mobile wallets, and cash pick-up sites in above 130 countries.

In 2020, The digital platform Venmo announced its Instant Transfer service, which helps users rapidly transfer money to their bank account for a minor fee.

In 2021, The big scale platform Wise (formerly TransferWise) went public, calling off on the London Stock Exchange with a market value of above $11 billion.

