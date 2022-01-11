U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,699.30
    +29.01 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,187.93
    +119.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,111.54
    +168.71 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.26
    +21.11 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.99
    +2.76 (+3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.70
    +20.90 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.34 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3720
    +0.1640 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,713.23
    +1,211.89 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.36
    +18.94 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

MoneyGram Launches Partnership with Japanese Fintech Smiles to Enable International Money Transfers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

<span class="legendSpanClass">Through this latest white-label integration, Smiles Mobile Remittances adds services and scale to its existing offerings</span>

<span class="legendSpanClass">Consumers in Japan can now use the Smiles mobile app - powered by MoneyGram's global payment rails and near real-time capabilities - to send money to more than 200 countries and territories</span>

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, today announced a strategic partnership with Digital Wallet Corporation, a global fintech company and the owner of Smiles Mobile Remittance (Smiles), a leading mobile money transfer service and digital wallet in Japan. Consumers in Japan can now use the Smiles mobile app – powered by MoneyGram's global payment rails and near real-time capabilities – to send money to more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

MoneyGram Launches Partnership with Japanese Fintech Smiles to Enable International Money Transfers
MoneyGram Launches Partnership with Japanese Fintech Smiles to Enable International Money Transfers

"Partnering with leading fintech companies around the world is a critical component of our strategy, and we are thrilled to open our unique, global platform to one of the world's fastest-growing fintechs," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "An increasing number of companies are looking to leverage our core capabilities to quickly add services and scale, and we continue to get excited about increasing payment volumes through our network and creating meaningful processing revenue in the years ahead."

"Digital Wallet Corporation is delighted to partner with MoneyGram in the rapidly-growing, cross-border money transfer and payments market in Japan," said Eiji Miyakawa, Digital Wallet Corporation President & CEO. "We believe the best way to reach and help our customers is through this collaboration with the respected MoneyGram brand and global network. Digital Wallet is looking forward to a successful strategic partnership with MoneyGram."

The service is now live for consumers.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.
MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve nearly 150 million people across the globe over the last five years.

The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve consumers through MoneyGram Online (MGO), its direct-to-consumer digital business, its global retail network and its emerging embedded finance business for enterprise customers, MoneyGram as a Service.

For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram

Media Contact
Sydney Schoolfield
media@moneygram.com

About Digital Wallet Corporation
Digital Wallet has combined the powers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Technology (FinTech) and used their expertise to carefully craft and develop a premium financial service that's accessible to everyone known as Smiles. The service's unique features include an integrated loyalty points program and access to sending money to more than one beneficiary. After only being on the market since 2017, Smiles has been growing rapidly with the combination of outstanding quality in its service as well as an excellent customer service center, showing strong business success. For more information, please visit the following links:

  • Digital Wallet Corporation: digitalwallet.co.jp

  • Smiles Mobile Remittance: smileswallet.com

Media Contact
Info@digitalwallet.co.jp

MoneyGram Logo (PRNewsfoto/MoneyGram)
MoneyGram Logo (PRNewsfoto/MoneyGram)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneygram-launches-partnership-with-japanese-fintech-smiles-to-enable-international-money-transfers-301458711.html

SOURCE MoneyGram

Recommended Stories

  • Users of Coinbase, PayPal, FTX.US and More Will Be Able to File Crypto Taxes for Free Through TaxBit Network

    Utah-based tax software firm TaxBit has launched the TaxBit Network – a supported network of 20 top crypto companies, including Coinbase, Gemini and SuperRare, that will allow clients of supported institutions to access 2021 crypto tax forms at no charge. Austin Woodward, co-founder and CEO of TaxBit, told CoinDesk he hopes to make the software more accessible – both in terms of cost and ease of filing – and thereby democratize and demystify the crypto tax process. Crypto taxes have historically been cumbersome, confusing and often expensive, with annual filing costs running into the thousands of dollars for many crypto holders, Woodward said.

  • SpartanNash Promotes Amy McClellan to SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., January 10, 2022--Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Amy McClellan has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. McClellan will lead the marketing function and report to SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam.

  • The Sandbox Co-founder on Future of Virtual Real Estate as PwC HK Buys Plot of LAND NFT

    PwC Hong Kong, a subsidiary of consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has acquired a plot of LAND on Animoca-owned metaverse The Sandbox. The Sandbox co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget shares insights into the sale and what it means for the future of virtual real estate. Is 2022 the year of the metaverse?

  • Edisen Appoints José A. García-González, JAGG, as First Global Head of Strategic Production and Client Relations

    In the new role, JAGG will work to scale Edisen’s global presence

  • Assemble scores $5M seed to bring order and equity to compensation

    Every company has to decide what to pay their employees and track that compensation in some way, often in spreadsheets and across disparate payroll, finance and HR systems. Assemble co-founder Enrique Esclusa said that the startup has created a system of engagement for compensation decisions. "This is a system that assembles all that compensation and workforce data in one central location that usually lives in disparate systems, and then makes it not only accessible but actionable and easy to understand for various stakeholders across the company," he explained.

  • Driving Conversations About Ethics

    We measure our success not only by the results we achieve, but how we achieve them.

  • 6 tips for marketing your small business on Instagram

    There are reasons to resent social media — for one, it can be infuriatingly addictive and potentially isolating. It gives businesses a chance to be relatable, and according to the data, it’s working. At least 90% of people on Instagram follow a business, according to Instagram data from October 2019.

  • WellnessLiving Launches Fitness Business Insider Magazine

    WellnessLiving, Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 50™ Canada and Fast 500™ North America award recipient, is excited to announce the release of Fitness Business Insider magazine.

  • Kenny Clark Grows Minuteman Press Printing Franchise in McKinney, Texas

    Minuteman Press in McKinney, Texas is located at 1502 W. University Drive, Suite 111. Owner Kenny Clark has owned the local printing franchise since August 2014. Operating as an essential business ...

  • Kabbage’s Take on the Current State of Small Businesses

    The American Express company offers small businesses a suite of digital cash flow solutions to work more efficiently.

  • Crowe Soberman Names New Managing Partner

    Adam Scherer, CPA, CA has been elected by his fellow Crowe Soberman LLP partners to serve as Managing Partner, effective January 1, 2022. The 23-year tax veteran of Crowe Soberman currently sits on the firm's Management Committee and co-leads the Sports & Entertainment Group.

  • ICM Agent Brett Pacis Formally Joins UTA’s Entertainment & Culture Marketing Practice

    UTA has confirmed that veteran ICM entertainment brand marketing agent Brett Pacis has joined the company’s Entertainment & Culture Marketing practice, which is a division of newly acquired MediaLink. Its clients include Delta Air Lines, General Motors, Google, LinkedIn, among others. Pacis was one of three ICM agents who recently left to join other representation firms. […]

  • Fintech Brex confirms $12.3B valuation, snaps up Meta exec to serve as its head of product

    In the latest fintech megaround, Brex has confirmed that it has raised $300 million in a Series D-2 round that ups its valuation to $12.3 billion. TechCrunch in October was the first to report that Brex was raising the capital and had achieved decacorn status. Greenoaks Capital and TCV co-led the financing, which brings the three-year-old San Francisco startup’s total raised to $1.2 billion.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Warburg-backed Navitas agrees to sale to Enterprise Products Partners

    Navitas Midstream Partners Holdings LLC ("Navitas"), a pipeline company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, said Monday it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Enterprise Products Partners LP for $3.25 billion in an all-cash deal. Warburg Pincus managing director Peter Kagan praised the company, pointing to the addition of about 750 miles of new pipeline "during a difficult time for the industry." Navitas founders R. Bruce Northcutt, Bryan Neskora and Jim Wade previously sold C

  • Daily Gold News: Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Gold Is Slightly Higher Ahead of Powell’s Testimony

    Gold is 0.2% higher this morning, as it is trading closer to its Thursday’s daily high. What about the other precious metals?

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Commercial Metals Company building a micro mill

    Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Shrug Off Rising Yields; Focus on Wednesday’s CPI Report

    We could be looking at a short-term rangebound trade until the release of the U.S. consumer inflation numbers on Wednesday.

  • Mexico Cuts Pemex Debt Burden by $3.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government said it had slashed Petroleos Mexicanos’ debt burden by $3.2 billion through a refinancing operation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronDjokovic Trains for Australia Open After Court Reinstates VisaAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19The government swapped debt that was expir