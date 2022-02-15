U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.75
    +24.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,603.00
    +132.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,371.00
    +118.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.70
    +14.30 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.57
    -1.89 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.90
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3559
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5450
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,855.38
    +1,578.75 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.40
    +49.19 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.87
    +37.28 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

MoneyHash gets $3M to build a super-API for payment operations in Africa, Mideast

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

Large merchants, particularly those that operate in more than one geography, have to support an array of payments methods. Each payment integration requires in-house technical work and the remodeling of one’s platform to fit their plugins.

It’s an extensive process that has seen some Big Tech companies build dedicated teams to manage different connections, data and cycles with the payments gateways in the markets where they are present.

In the U.S., U.K. and Europe, payment orchestration platforms such as Spreedly, Zooz and Primer handle a lot of the heavy lifting on behalf of merchants via a unified payments API. But there remains an untapped opportunity in Africa and the Middle East, where significantly few companies bring transparency to merchants’ payment stacks.

Egypt and U.S.-based MoneyHash is one such company, emerging from beta with $3 million in pre-seed funding. The company describes itself as the Middle East and Africa’s “first super-API for payment orchestration and revenue operations.”

The pre-seed round is an extension of an undisclosed six-figure raise MoneyHash announced last June from investors Ventures Platform, Kepple Africa Ventures, LoftyInc Capital and lead COTU Ventures. The Middle Eastern early-stage fund also led this extension, with participation from previous backers in the initial pre-seed round and others like VentureSouq, VentureFriends, The Continent Venture Partners and First Check Africa. Angel investors include NerdWallet’s Tim Chen, Jake Gibson and Belvo’s Oriol Tintore.

When merchants or companies get their platforms off the ground, they primarily work with one or two payment processing providers. Over time, these merchants onboard more payment providers to meet their growing needs as they get bigger and expand across multiple regions.

But integrating different payment stacks is no mean feat. Aside from the operational inefficiencies and technicalities involved, an in-house tech team can take three to 10 weeks to complete integrations. In Africa and the Middle East, these problems are magnified due to differences in payment methods, currencies and isolations between countries.

Nader Abdelrazik, Mustafa Eid and Anisha Sekar -- with a combined experience of over 30 years working for companies such as Microsoft, UpWork, NerdWallet and Sigfig -- founded MoneyHash in late 2020.

MoneyHash sits on top of payment providers and offers its infrastructure as an extension of companies’ product backend. This extension becomes their connection to the entire payment ecosystem in the markets they operate.

“The idea of the super-API is that you consolidate the different payment accounts and build all of these features on top of it. MoneyHash becomes this one-stop-shop product, or payments stack that you put in your product and manage all of these different integrations and checkout experience in each of the African and Middle Eastern countries and have all your information on one dashboard,” CEO Abdelrazik said on a call with TechCrunch.

In early 2021, MoneyHash started in Egypt, allowing 17 companies to use its sandbox environment to connect with its API and access payments gateways such as Fawry, Paymob and PayTabs.

MoneyHash will plug into different payments gateways and processors active in the Middle East and North Africa post-beta. Some include Checkout, Stripe, Ayden, Amazon Pay, Tap and ValU.

Integration with payment providers in sub-Saharan Africa (mainly serving Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa) like Yoco, Paystack and Flutterwave will follow suit, said the chief executive, without giving specifics about when it would roll out the product for the region.

MoneyHash clients cut across different industries: e-commerce, travel and tourism, and remittances, among others. They can integrate payment providers with a few clicks, embed a unified checkout system, and access micro-services such as transaction routing, subscription management and invoicing on the platform.

And of the 17 companies testing its sandbox for free, five are active and paying customers. MoneyHash charges these companies between $150 and $1,000 per month, depending on the number of payment providers they connect to. The platform also takes transaction fees that start at 10 cents and go down as payments volume increases.

Abdelrazik said MoneyHash plans to become the AWS. of payments in the Middle East and Africa. “What AWS did to the cloud, where it made it easy for companies to build as many services on top of the infrastructure, we think the payment industry, especially in emerging markets, is very fragmented and needs an AWS for money, which MoneyHash is doing when you connect with it and build as much as you need without needing to change anything,” he said.

MoneyHash will use the funds to turbocharge its growth in the Middle East and Africa, it said in a statement. The company also plans to expand its team -- currently 15 across the U.S., Egypt, the UAE, Nigeria and some parts of Europe -- and hire mid-level and senior software engineers.

“MoneyHash is led by three remarkable founders with deep knowledge of payments and acumen for product-led execution,” Amir Farha, founder of lead investor COTU Ventures, said in a statement. “They are attracting a great team of talent, and after their impressive beta run, their product is ready for prime time. We are excited to be part of their journey.”

Recommended Stories

  • Hensley: One more reason to be careful when using social media

    Doug Hensley's column looks at recent statistics from the Federal Trade Commission and the growing amount of fraud taking place on social media

  • Major Tax Changes for 2022 You Need To Know

    The old saying that nothing is certain except death and taxes is only partly true. Yes, you can certainly expect to pay taxes in 2022, but you may not see the same kind of tax return thanks to a...

  • ‘Love & Hip Hop: Lineage To Legacy Stars Talk Eye-Opening Experience Of Learning Their African Ancestry

    On 'Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy', cast members from different cities are coming together to learn about their ancestry through Dr. Gina Paige's African Ancestry DNA test.

  • Drake was a star among A-listers at 'Homecoming' concert

    Among the stars, Drake still shined the brightest. In an all-white outfit, the multi-Grammy winner had many concertgoers jostling for position to watch him perform at the Super Bowl eve party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend” on Saturday night. The crowd included many entertainers and athletes: Issa Rae, a mask-wearing Mike Tyson, Lil Wayne, Paul Pierce, Derrick Henry, Ricky Gervais, Jon Hamm, Nicole Scherzinger, Cedric the Entertainer, Karrueche Tran and Flava Flav.

  • Middletown man saved by Apple Watch after fall loses battle to sue Monmouth County

    A Middletown man who made headlines when his Apple Watch called 911 after he fell 20 feet lost his battle to sue Monmouth County.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire bought $1 billion Activision stake just before Microsoft deal

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought nearly $1 billion in shares in Activision Blizzard just before Microsoft agreed to buy the video game maker according to documents filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday.By the numbers: As of Dec. 31, Berkshire owned 14.7 million shares worth about $975 million of the "Call of Duty" maker, according to the filing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFor the record: Micro

  • Herry Wirawan: Indonesian teacher who raped 13 female students jailed for life

    The 36-year-old, who was also the owner of the same school, had raped the girls over five years.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk gave 5 million Tesla shares to charity after teasing possible donation to fight world hunger

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares in November, just days after the U.N. World Food Program outlined a plan to potentially use a $6 billion donation from the world's richest man.

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Shale King Harold Hamm Is Passing Billions to His Heirs Tax-Free

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm executed one of the largest wealth transfers in U.S. history last week, handing each of his five children a stake worth about $2.3 billion in Continental Resources Inc., the shale drilling company he founded more than 50 years ago.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Betwe

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.