MoneyLion to Empower Members to Buy, Sell and Earn Cryptocurrencies via Strategic Investment in Zero Hash

Investment in leading digital trade settlement infrastructure provider will add crypto-based investing and rewards offering to MoneyLion's all-in-one digital platform

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyLion, an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, today announced that it will introduce new capabilities enabling members to buy, sell and earn digital currencies. This includes a strategic investment the company has made in Zero Hash, the leading, regulated digital asset settlement provider. The strategic investment in Zero Hash provides MoneyLion the ability to power its cryptocurrency offering as part of its all-in-one digital financial platform and gives the company an ownership stake in the leading cryptocurrency liquidity and settlement infrastructure for digital and traditional banking and brokerage providers.

Americans have a growing appetite for digital assets, as evidenced by a February 2021 survey of over 30,000 U.S. adults by research group PIPLSAY that reported more than one quarter of Americans (27%) are planning to invest in cryptocurrency this year.1 Furthermore, interest remains even higher among MoneyLion's members, as a recent survey of more than 2,000 MoneyLion members found that nearly 60% are already investing in cryptocurrencies today.2 Of those not yet in the market, 77% say they would be interested in owning cryptocurrencies in the next year.

MoneyLion's new suite of cryptocurrency offerings will be integrated across the company's digital financial platform, empowering members to:

Invest by buying and selling digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Earn cryptocurrencies through found money strategies, including:

"We're seeing exploding interest in the utility and investment potential of digital currencies, but one of the top reasons our members say they haven't yet acquired cryptocurrencies is because they lack knowledge of the asset class," said Dee Choubey, MoneyLion co-founder and CEO. "We want to empower people with the tools and education they are looking for to feel confident when they decide to enter this market. The MoneyLion crypto offering will provide members an intuitive way to own digital currencies within a seamless and secure environment and, through our strategic investment in Zero Hash, we're confident that we're advancing our mission to increase access to previously exclusive financial services."

Edward Woodford, Zero Hash co-founder and CEO, commented: "We're excited to be partnering with MoneyLion at a critical time in the cryptocurrency market, as month-over-month user growth suggests impending mainstream consumer adoption. We look forward to playing a critical part in MoneyLion's ability to provide cutting-edge access to the next generation financial system."

MoneyLion's new cryptocurrency offerings are expected to launch in the fall of 2021.

As previously announced, on February 12, 2021, MoneyLion entered into a definitive agreement with Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE), that will result in MoneyLion becoming a publicly listed company in the first half of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

New and existing MoneyLion members interested in the company's new cryptocurrency offerings are invited to join the waitlist by visiting www.moneylion.com/crypto.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with 7.5 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members' trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Sioux Falls, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite group best digital Wealth Management Multiproduct offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People's Voice Award. For more information, please visit www.moneylion.com or download the app.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash's mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash enables developers and businesses to focus on building experiences and products. We power your favorite brokerage app or neo bank to offer BTC, provide the rails to the 2.0 payment processors, give platforms the ability to facilitate instantaneous cross border payments and eliminate complexity for moving assets for the world's largest liquidity providers.

Zero Hash provides the complete turnkey solution to allow platforms to launch digital assets and own the client experience, without any regulatory overhead and a light technical lift (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash's clients include Neo-banks, broker dealers (and payment groups. Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash is also regulated as a Canadian MSB.

Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the 2019 Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards.

