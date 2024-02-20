Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Moneysupermarket.com Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = UK£97m ÷ (UK£405m - UK£138m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Moneysupermarket.com Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Moneysupermarket.com Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Moneysupermarket.com Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 53% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Moneysupermarket.com Group's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Moneysupermarket.com Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

