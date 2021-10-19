U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,519.63
    +33.17 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,457.31
    +198.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.09
    +107.28 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.91
    +8.07 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.01
    +0.57 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.40
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    +0.45 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3500
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,036.09
    +2,736.43 (+4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.22
    +17.87 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Mongo Holdings Hires Anthony Gattuso as Chief Operations Officer

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mongo Holdings, the private investment entity of the Bierenbaum family office, has announced the hiring of Anthony Gattuso as their new COO. Gattuso will be responsible for driving the entity's investment growth and deepening the relationships with investment partners and customers.

Gattuso previously spent fifteen plus years with Marathon Petroleum Company (MPC) across the Midwest and Southeast in several areas such as petrochemicals, light product pricing, crude oil scheduling, & brand management. Most recently he was focused on fuel supply and marketing with MPC's branded and unbranded sales channels and was in Cincinnati, OH as the Region Manager for MPC's Heartland sales team covering MI, OH, KY, TN, & WV. Gattuso graduated magna cum laude with honors from Miami University (Oxford, OH) with a degree in Marketing, and holds an MBA with distinction from Bowling Green State University with a focus in Sales & Marketing.

"I'm honored to join the Mongo Holdings team and am in awe of what the company has been able to accomplish in the recent past. Having the privilege of working with the Bierenbaum family once again in my career, where I can leverage my experience from Marathon, is very exciting," said Gattuso in a recent statement. Barry Bierenbaum, Mongo Holdings Chairman & CEO also shared, "My relationship with Anthony dates back 10+ years to when he was our Territory Manager with Marathon. He is going to be a huge asset to our company, with his education, people skills, and industry knowledge. We are very excited to have him join our team."

With Gattuso's arrival, the Mongo Holdings team will now consist of:
Barry Bierenbaum – Chairman & CEO
Gail Bierenbaum - Chairwoman
Grant Jaax - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer
Anthony Gattuso - Chief Operations Officer
Hunter Izzo - Client and Investment Services Manager

More information about Mongo Holdings is available at the company's website https://www.mongoholdings.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongo-holdings-hires-anthony-gattuso-as-chief-operations-officer-301403951.html

SOURCE Mongo Holdings

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Why Ulta and Atea Rained on the Nasdaq's Parade Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been one of the most resilient stock market indexes for investors over the past 18 months. After taking a hit with the rest of the market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nasdaq has bounced the most of any major benchmark. The good news for the index continued today, with the Nasdaq rising more than half a percent as of 11:45 a.m. EDT on a solid day across Wall Street.

  • Why Asana Stock Jumped 11.5% on Tuesday

    The maker of cloud-based collaboration tools for business teams enjoyed tailwinds from two separate events today. First, Asana's chief product officer, Alex Hood, was featured on the popular Inspired Execution podcast. Hood used this platform to highlight the disruptive potential of Asana's voice recognition and natural language processing systems.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot on Tuesday

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 14.6%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain stock higher were reports that Dutch Bros may be outperforming its biggest competitors. Data intelligence platform Placer.ai analyzed customer visits to Dutch Bros and compared it to traffic at both Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and privately held Dunkin' Brands.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Netflix Q3 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick previews Netflix’s Q3 earnings, the company’s first earnings release since the success of ‘Squid Game’.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Why EverQuote Stock Crashed 15% Today

    Shares of online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) collapsed in Tuesday morning trading, dropping 15.6% through 11:10 a.m. EDT after the company released preliminary numbers for its third-quarter 2021 earnings report -- what's colloquially known as an "earnings warning." Heading into Q3, analysts have been forecasting EverQuote would lose $0.15 per share on sales of $110.2 million for the September quarter, or about $3.4 million in total. Instead, EverQuote says investors should now anticipate that its losses when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) will be closer to $5.5 million or even $6 million (about $0.26 per share) and on sales of only $106.5 million to $107.5 million -- about 3% short of expectations.

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]

  • 3 Reasons Wells Fargo Is a Buy After Earnings

    The stock has seen volatility in recent months, but Q3 earnings continue to show that the bank is on the right path.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Bitcoin ETF's 'almost perfect' debut nudges spot price closer to record; Grayscale joins the fray

    Bitcoin flirted with $64,000 on Tuesday, zeroing in on a record high as excitement over its first exchange-traded fund (ETF) — and another soon to come — reached a fever pitch.

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.