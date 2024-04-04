MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB), a leading modern, general-purpose database platform, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 6,156 shares of the company on April 3, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 62,142 shares of MongoDB Inc and has not made any insider purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 65 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

MongoDB Inc (MDB) Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech Sells 6,156 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of MongoDB Inc were trading at $344.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $24.749 billion. This valuation comes in the context of MongoDB Inc's stock being considered Significantly Undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value; with a price of $344.46 and a GuruFocus Value of $486.29, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.71.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.MongoDB Inc's business model focuses on providing a database that is scalable, flexible, and able to meet the needs of modern applications. The platform is designed to support a wide range of data types and to allow developers to build and scale applications more easily and efficiently. The company's services are used by a variety of organizations across different industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, and retail.The insider's recent sale may be of interest to investors and analysts who closely monitor insider trading activities as an indicator of confidence in the company's prospects or for other strategic reasons. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance, market conditions, and individual circumstances of the insider when interpreting such transactions.

