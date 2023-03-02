U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,981.35
    +29.96 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,003.57
    +341.73 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,462.98
    +83.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.66
    +4.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.92
    +0.23 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.60
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    -0.0071 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    +0.0790 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1948
    -0.0079 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7200
    +0.6030 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,458.31
    -8.99 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.86
    -2.31 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.04
    +29.11 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     
HAPPENING SOON:

What you need to know from Costco's earnings call

MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

·1 min read

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dev Ittycheria, and its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA.

MongoDB
MongoDB

The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 39,100 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 325 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations
MongoDB PR
communications@mongodb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-301761410.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

Recommended Stories