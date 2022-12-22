U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,814.76
    -63.68 (-1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,949.04
    -427.44 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,454.16
    -255.21 (-2.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.44
    -31.51 (-1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.29
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.70
    -18.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.42 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    -0.0240 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3620
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,707.40
    -125.61 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.38
    -3.81 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.31
    -18.01 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

Mongolian Government provides major boost to the country's thriving tech sector with launch of 'Mindgolia' procurement portal

·2 min read

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Mongolia is launching today its new online procurement portal – www.mindgolia.mn – reducing costs and bureaucracy related to the procurement of software solutions and providing a major boost to the country's thriving tech sector.

As part of the Mongolian economy's transition 'from mining to mind', 'Mindgolia' will showcase globally the world-class digital solutions that the Mongolian tech industry has been developing for many years. Open to both the private and public sectors, the new marketplace is also designed to strengthen links between the country's tech industry and global investors, as well as providing a level playing field for Mongolian tech start-ups to compete with more established players.

Mongolia's USD 41 billion ICT industry is growing rapidly, a trend due to continue in the years ahead due to the roll-out of public private partnerships such as 'Mindgolia'. More than 300 companies and 2,000 young engineers work on the development of technology solutions and software production, and Mongolian tech start-ups such as AND Global with its ONDO Space and satellite technology are increasingly well-recognised in the region and raising funds globally.

The strengthening of Mongolia's tech sector is a key part of the Government's New Recovery Policy, aimed at enhancing the country's growth rate and diversifying away from mining and towards emerging and high-growth areas in the knowledge economy.

At launch, 'Mindgolia' features 180 products from over 100 companies, with this number increasing daily. Around 350 software developers, and representatives of around 250 buyers and users of government organizations, ministries, agencies, and state-owned companies are participating in the platform. 'Mindgolia' will help support the growing number of government-led digital transformation projects in the country, with 904 such projects totaling USD 267 million taking place between 2012 and 2021, and a further 357 projects worth USD 290 million expected to be completed between 2022 and 2024.

'Mindgolia' was inspired by international practice in the area of public procurement, including the UK Government's Crown Commercial Service and their 'Digital Marketplace' platform. An English language version of 'Mindgolia' will be launched before the end of 2022.

Commenting on the launch of 'Mindgolia', Uchral Nyam-Osor, Minister of Digital Development and Communications of Mongolia, said:

"The launch of Mindgolia is a major step forward in bringing Mongolia's procurement processes up to international best practice and will provide a significant boost to our country's thriving technology sector, whilst levelling the playing field on which start-ups and more established companies compete.

"I encourage international businesses looking for procurement solutions to visit this new platform and see how Mongolian technology companies – whether it be a newly-launched small business or a long-standing entity – can help support their digital transformation journey."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongolian-government-provides-major-boost-to-the-countrys-thriving-tech-sector-with-launch-of-mindgolia-procurement-portal-301709117.html

SOURCE The Government of Mongolia

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

    Comcast operates like a monopoly (which it sometimes is). but now there's a new player competing with it nationally.

  • Is This the End for Intel Stock? Or a New Beginning?

    Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and a closer look at the hurdles this semiconductor giant must overcome before it can be a top chip stock again. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 6 big reasons Apple stock is a must buy for 2023: analyst

    Apple's stock looks like a compelling value. Here's why, according to one top tech analyst.

  • Intel has spared a part of its chips business from the chopping block (for now)

    Intel is breaking up, rather than simply cutting, its graphic chips unit.

  • Intel splits graphic chips unit into two

    The consumer graphics unit will be combined with Intel's client computing group, which makes chips for personal computers, while accelerated computing teams will join its data center and artificial intelligence (AI) business, the company said. The move comes as Intel doubles down on accelerated computing, a growing segment dominated by Nvidia as AI use surges. Raja Koduri, who led the graphic chips unit, will return to his role as chief architect and oversee the company's long-term technology and chip design strategy.

  • Google Downplays Microsoft Cloud Potential Versus Wall Street; Analyst Disagrees

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has for years struggled to improve its position in the cloud market versus leaders like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). An internal estimate by Google, from a leaked Microsoft document and some extrapolation of other market statistics, indicated Google Cloud believes it’s closer to second place than analysts think, CNBC reports. Google estimated that Microsoft generated under $29 billion in Azure consumption reve

  • Google management ‘issued code red’ over ChatGPT impact on search engine business

    Sundar Pichai reportedly directs groups within company to address threat posed by ChatGPT

  • Buy These 3 Metaverse Stocks Before They Explode

    Here we present three tech stocks - META, MSFT and RBLX - which are poised to benefit from the metaverse boom.

  • Apple Stock In 2023: Will Goggles Finally Become A Reality?

    With iPhone sales slowing, Apple could use a new product category to beef up not only its business but also its stock price.

  • Iridium (IRDM) Unveils Iridium Messaging Transport Solution

    Iridium (IRDM) launches the Iridium Messaging Transport to make it easier for developers to add satellite connectivity to IoT solutions.

  • 12 Best Tech Stocks For Long Term Investment

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best tech stocks for long term investment. If you want to read about some more tech stocks for long term investment, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks For Long Term Investment. In no era of human history have business and technology been so inextricably linked as they […]

  • Wired headphones are making a comeback, and Apple's best-selling pair is on sale for just $18 on Amazon

    This deal won't last long.

  • Intel Breaks Up Graphics-Chip Unit, Names Koduri Chief Architect

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of processors that are the heart of computers, broke up its graphics-chip organization in a bid to accelerate efforts to take sales from Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatBa

  • Okta confirms another breach after hackers steal source code

    Okta has confirmed that it’s responding to another major security incident after a hacker accessed its source code following a breach of its GitHub repositories. The identity and authentication giant said in a statement on Wednesday that it was informed by GitHub about “suspicious access” to its code repositories earlier this month. Okta has since concluded that hackers used this malicious access to copy code repositories associated with Workforce Identity Cloud (WIC), the organization's enterprise-facing security solution.

  • 18 unique last-minute Walmart gifts for women that you can still get

    These are the best gifts for women you can find at Walmart. Shop unique gifts from Fujifilm, Apple, Keurig and more.

  • BlackBerry (BB) Swings to Loss in Q3, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    BlackBerry's (BB) third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues decreased year over year despite healthy demand trends.

  • Palantir Wins £75M Defense Contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) bagged a landmark three-year £75 million Enterprise Agreement (E.A.) with the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD). The partnership will support the MOD's digital transformation. Spearheaded by Defense Digital and powered by Palantir, the digital transformation will see the MOD treat data as a strategic asset, harnessing its power to deliver superior military advantage and greater efficiency across the enterprise, from headquarters to the front lines. Also Read:

  • Corporate Tech Leaders Untangle Their Cybersecurity Roles

    CIOs and CISOs have found their security purviews converging and are trying to sort out the dividing lines.

  • These Are the Best Holiday Tech Gifts of 2022. I Own Them All.

    With the holiday season upon us, I compiled a list of my favorite technology products this year—any of which would make a perfect last minute gift for your friends and family. Currently, the only way to get the best library of exclusive blockbuster games is by buying a Sony PlayStation 5 console. With prices for the latest generation of PC graphics cards continuing to head higher, the PS5 offers the best value for high-performance gaming in the market.