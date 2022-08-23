U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Mongrain Inc. expands into Western Canada with a new location in Vancouver

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On the verge of its 67th anniversary, Mongrain Inc. of Mirabel, a company specializing in building envelope protection, from the foundation to the roof, has taken a turn for the better in Canada by setting up shop first in British Columbia, in Vancouver. And it is in joint venture with Cascade Roofing of Chilliwack, near Vancouver, that this pan-Canadian growth strategy of Mongrain Inc. has taken shape in early 2022.

President and CEO Karl Mongrain is carefully planning the growth and development strategy of the company, which is increasingly establishing itself as a huge leader in the building envelope industry. (CNW Group/Mongrain inc.)
President and CEO Karl Mongrain is carefully planning the growth and development strategy of the company, which is increasingly establishing itself as a huge leader in the building envelope industry. (CNW Group/Mongrain inc.)

President and CEO Karl Mongrain said today that the company has opted for a bold growth plan that will involve the establishment of joint ventures and subsidiaries, as well as acquisitions, in the large Canadian market, which is home to a modern era building heritage that includes all types of constructions erected between 1930 and the mid-1970s. For the latter, the fact of age will require in the immediate future innumerable repairs of all kinds to ensure its sustainability; which further expands the company's natural market in this sector.

"The strategy is based on the principle of a controlled progression of growth, step by step, towards the East of the country" mentioned Mr. Mongrain for whom the occupation of a choice place in the large Canadian market, region by region, is the guarantee of a balanced commercial progression. The company is currently established in Montreal (Mirabel), Ottawa and Vancouver, and continues to work on major projects, including the delivery of ten stations of the famous REM, the brand new « Maisons des Aîné.e.s » in Longueuil and Saint-Jean, and the new Mother and Child Centre of the Fleurimont Hospital in Sherbrooke and its ultra-modern emergency room.

Focusing on innovation and eco-responsibility

Mongrain's Innovation sector works daily to find new processes and products that add value to each project throughout its life cycle.

The innovative products and processes developed by its passionate engineers, such as the aesthetic fireproofing process, better known as IgnifuMongrain, are tested regularly in the company's laboratories.

With a view to sustainable development and eco-responsibility, Mongrain integrates other innovative processes that can instantly have a significant impact on the carbon footprint of large rental, commercial, industrial or institutional roofs, thereby reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The use of a cold installation system developed by Mongrain has quickly become synonymous with optimization and low-carbon roofs. "With the cold-lay system, which eliminates the use of flames to heat the raw material, it is the end of an era of what is now commonly known as flared roofs," continued Mr. Mongrain, noting that the safety risks and devastating fires are reduced to almost zero.

The President and CEO concluded by saying that Mongrain, with its 100 employees, was proud to participate in the emergence of a concrete green shift in the field of building envelope protection and to contribute to the day-to-day innovation in this promising industry that is the construction industry in the economy of Quebec and Canada.

SOURCE Mongrain inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/23/c3819.html

