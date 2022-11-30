U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.32
    -0.31 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,710.96
    -141.57 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.70
    +44.92 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.88
    -5.67 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.73
    +2.53 (+3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.40
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.45 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0326
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7940
    +0.0460 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1953
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2720
    +0.6380 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,887.41
    +471.50 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.77
    +0.07 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.28
    +79.28 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Monica Chopra Joins Auxa Health as Co-Founder & CEO

·3 min read

Auxa Health's recently appointed CEO brings 20 years of experience to help transform the future of social care access.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auxa Health, a leading social care orchestration technology company, announced Monica Chopra, MBA, MPH as its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. Ms. Chopra is a seasoned healthcare leader with over 22 years of industry experience across health systems, payers, digital health, and consulting. She joins Auxa from Oscar Health, where she served as Vice President, East Markets, leading their ACA and Medicare Advantage business lines across half of their operating states.

Auxa Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Auxa Health)
Auxa Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Auxa Health)

"Tens of billions of dollars of social care benefits go unused each year, while half of the adults in America report difficulty accessing housing, food, and social support. This needs to change and that's why I'm thrilled to join a company transforming the future of social care access," said Monica Chopra. "I look forward to partnering with healthcare organizations, across the country, to ensure individual social needs are addressed," she continued.

Auxa Health focuses on closing the gap on missed opportunities to receive social care resources. Health plans, along with state and federal agencies, offer a wide range of resources to address social needs. However, individuals, caregivers, and providers either remain unaware or have difficulty accessing the benefits available to them and their patients.

Auxa's technology ensures patients are connected to the resources they need. The company's end-to-end model includes simplifying access to social care benefit information, matching individuals to the right resources, and removing barriers to access and enrollment into relevant benefits.

"Monica has a vision for social care that is grounded in deep industry expertise," explained co-founder and Executive Chairman, Jeff De Flavio, MD, "She is the leader we need to operationalize social care in medicine today."

"Monica joining Auxa comes at a consequential moment in time as healthcare organizations today recognize the value of addressing social care needs and seek solutions to enable timely interventions," said Kevin Ryan, CEO and Founder of AlleyCorp. "I am delighted that she is willing to bring to bear her two decades of solution-oriented experience in healthcare to meet the moment for our aging generation."

About Auxa Health

Auxa Health is a VC-backed healthcare technology firm focused on social care orchestration. Our vision is a healthier, more equitable society which meets whole-person health needs beyond the traditional limitations of medical care and benefits. Auxa's tools, technology, and services proactively identify the right benefits for individuals and take on the work of enrollment. Our end-to-end support ensures that people are connected to the resources they need, while reducing the administrative burden for individuals, caregivers, and providers.

Learn more at auxahealth.com or write to hello@auxahealth.com

About AlleyCorp

AlleyCorp founds and funds companies in New York. Unconstrained by industry, AlleyCorp originates the ideas, hires the early teams, funds, launches, and grows each company, and maintains an integral leadership role from beginning through exit. AlleyCorp companies have collectively raised more than $2B in venture capital and employ thousands of people in New York City and beyond. On the investment side, AlleyCorp is one of the most active early stage funds in New York. Every company it founds fuels a stronger foundation for new ideas and entrepreneurs.

Contact: press@auxahealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monica-chopra-joins-auxa-health-as-co-founder--ceo-301690164.html

SOURCE Auxa Health

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Novavax (NVAX) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Novavax (NVAX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Early Alameda Staffers Quit After Battling Sam Bankman-Fried Over Risk, Compliance Concerns

    Years before Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire collapsed, a group of employees quit in a power struggle—after becoming concerned about what they say was his cavalier approach to risk, compliance and accounting. The employees worked at his trading firm, Alameda Research, and were some of his earliest colleagues, including Alameda’s co-founder, Tara Mac Aulay. Both FTX and Alameda are now bankrupt.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is a Surefire Winner in 2023

    Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is no stranger to investors; the company is a longtime staple in the healthcare industry. It got a lift in late 2020 and in 2021 as one of the COVID-19 vaccine suppliers, but investors seem to have grown bored with Pfizer's story, and the stock is down about 16% since the start of 2022. The thing is, investors shouldn't be so quick to write off Pfizer stock.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; Powell Speech Next; CrowdStrike Plunges On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech. CrowdStrike stock plunged 20% on earnings.

  • Suze Orman says, ‘We’re heading downhill very fast,’ unless employers start providing this lucrative benefit to their workers

    Americans trying to save some cash for unforeseen expenses are up against a lot — months of red-hot inflation, wages that don’t keep up, the sheer difficulty of delayed gratification in a time when people spend billions of dollars online in one day. “It won’t happen, it has never happened and unless employers start to help employees do that, we’re heading, really, down hill very fast,” she said. The savings rate has not been helped by the end of pandemic-era government benefits.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • 3 Reasons to Be Bearish on Shopify Stock

    Today's video focuses on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and understanding some bearish points shrouding this company. While Shopify has numerous growth opportunities, investors should take time to understand some risks.

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Amazon stock: Here's how bad one analyst thinks it could get

    Amazon's stock could see some further selling. Here's how much, estimates one tech analyst.

  • David Tepper Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we delve into the David Tepper Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. Click to skip ahead to the David Tepper Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are some of the top stock picks of billionaire money manager and Carolina Panthers owner David […]

  • Biogen Surges on Alzheimer's Drug News: How to Play the Stock

    Trading volume has picked up in the past three months to help confirm the price gains. The math-driven On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rising pattern from June telling us that buyers of the stock have been more aggressive than sellers. Yes, the OBV line can lead prices!

  • Here are 3 things that could impact markets during Powell’s speech at Brookings

    With the Federal Reserve about to enter its pre-meeting media blackout period, investors will be paying close attention when Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Brookings Institution at 1:30 p.m. in New York on Wednesday.

  • Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

    Royal Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents or three per cent, to $1.32 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2023, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2023.