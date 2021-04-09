U.S. markets closed

Neuralink's brain-computer interface demo shows a monkey playing Pong

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·2 min read
Neuralink

Elon Musk's last update on Neuralink — his company that is working on technology that will connect the human brain directly to a computer — featured a pig with one of its chips implanted in its brain. Now Neuralink is demonstrating its progress by showing a Macaque with one of the Link chips playing Pong. At first using "Pager" is shown using a joystick, and then eventually, according to the narration, using only its mind via the wireless connection.

Today we are pleased to reveal the Link’s capability to enable a macaque monkey, named Pager, to move a cursor on a computer screen with neural activity using a 1,024 electrode fully-implanted neural recording and data transmission device, termed the N1 Link. We have implanted the Link in the hand and arm areas of the motor cortex, a part of the brain that is involved in planning and executing movements. We placed Links bilaterally: one in the left motor cortex (which controls movements of the right side of the body) and another in the right motor cortex (which controls the left side of the body).

In an accompanying blog post, Neuralink says it's building on decades of research that developed systems connecting "a few hundred electrodes" that needed a physical connector through the skin, compared to its N1 Link with 1,024 electrodes. According to Neuralink, "Our mission is to build a safe and effective clinical BMI system that is wireless and fully implantable that users can operate by themselves and take anywhere they go; to scale up the number of electrodes for better robustness and higher information throughput; and to automate the implant surgery to make it as rapid and safe as possible."

Musk, as usual, went a bit further in his tweets, saying the "First Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs...Later versions will be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in brain to Neuralinks in body motor/sensory neuron clusters, thus enabling, for example, paraplegics to walk again."

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Higher as Speculators Increase Bets on Inflation Jump

    Gold could be garnering some support from Wednesday’s Fed minutes that reinforced expectations that interest rates would remain low for some time.

  • Indian tribunal starts insolvency process against Oyo unit, company appeals

    India's company law tribunal has initiated insolvency proceedings against a subsidiary of Softbank-backed hospitality startup Oyo, a public notice showed on Tuesday, a decision the company said it had challenged. Oyo is one of SoftBank's biggest bets and the Japanese group has poured more than $1 billion into the company, in which it owns a 46% stake. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) notice said it was appointing a resolution professional for Oyo's subsidiary, Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd, and inviting all creditors to submit any claims it may have against the company.

  • UPDATE 2-Canada proposes tighter mortgage stress test as home prices surge

    Canada's financial regulator, which has been planning changes in its four-year-old mortgage stress test, on Thursday proposed making it tighter, following concerns that the initial measures could further stimulate the red-hot housing market. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is proposing that the new benchmark to determine the minimum qualifying rate for uninsured borrowers would be either the greater of a range of rates submitted by lenders plus 200 basis points or 5.25%, according to a letter to lenders. It is broadly an increase from the initial plan announced in February 2020, which was shelved a month later as the coronavirus pandemic took front seat.

  • Day Traders Go Big on Blue Chips as Meme Stocks Fad Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail day traders whose frenetic buying sent stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment soaring this year are tilting away from tiny memes in favor of mammoth old blue chips like GM and Microsoft.That’s one explanation offered by analysts at JPMorgan and VandaTrack for why small-cap stocks have cooled, with the S&P 600 Smallcap Index falling about 5% from a March 12 record. Meanwhile, S&P’s large-cap benchmark advanced almost 4% over the same period to an intraday record on Thursday, with Microsoft Corp., General Motors Co. and Starbucks Corp. setting new highs this week.VandaTrack posited that older investors with more conservative goals may be picking up some of the recent slack in volume left by younger cohorts.“Wealthier individuals from the Boomer generation may have been responsible for the ramp-up in purchases,” VandaTrack analyst Giacomo Pierantoni wrote. “The average investors’ age in platforms like Schwab or TD Ameritrade is close to 50, and they’re a lot more wealthy than millennials.”Pierantoni also pointed to large inflows into sovereign bond and credit ETFs. “While most Robinhooders tend to stay away from ‘boring’ fixed-income products, Boomers, who are closer to retirement, often prefer them to equities,” he said. Pierantoni cited Charles Schwab Corp.’s monthly data that show bond ETFs and mutual funds inflows were more than twice the amount for equities.JPMorgan strategists similarly suggest individuals may have turned toward large companies over small, citing a recent imbalance of retail orders for ViacomCBS Inc. and GM. Discretionary and communications sectors have seen strong retail volumes, according to analysts led by Peng Cheng. The traders remain active in hot sectors like alternate energy and cryptocurrency, with Nasdaq exchange-traded funds still sparking interest.A recent survey of more than 1,000 investors from Charles Schwab shows that the newly minted daytraders that arose in 2020 earned less and were harder hit financially by the pandemic than more seasoned peers. What’s more, 72% of those new investors surveyed were more focused on buying and holding for the long-term, compared with 56% who were in it for the long-haul last year.Whatever the cause, smaller stocks have been losing ground, after their rallies and surging volume that lit up the first quarter failed to reignite in April. Empire Financial Research’s Whitney Tilson has been tracking a basket of 25 short-squeeze bubble candidates since late January -- including GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Express Inc. By his reckoning, they’ve peeled off a staggering $63 billion in value.“Worse yet, the actual number is surely higher due to leverage and options,” Tilson said via email.(Updates to add details from an investor survey in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Climbs as Retail Investors Start Trading Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc, which collapsed in its London debut last week after a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) initial public offering, gained as much as 4.2% on Wednesday as retail investors began to trade the company’s shares.The stock traded 2.6% higher at 287.25 pence as of 11:11 a.m. in the U.K., which is well below the IPO price of 390 pence a share.Although the food-delivery startup listed publicly on the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, trading remained conditional, meaning only institutional investors were allowed to buy and sell the stock. Until now, retail shareholders had been forced to sit on the sidelines as shares slumped 28% since Deliveroo’s March 31 debut.The IPO was beset by public criticism from some of the U.K.’s biggest institutional funds, because of governance issues related to its dual-class share structure as well as concerns about Deliveroo’s gig-economy business model. Hundreds of the company’s riders are expected to protest across the U.K. on Wednesday to lobby for better working conditions.Retail investors “finally have a ‘get out of jail’ card, but it seems for now that many have kept it in their back pocket, waiting it out for prices to stabilize,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, said in a note.Deliveroo partnered with PrimaryBid Ltd., a platform that connects share sales to private investors, for its 50 million-pound community offering, which was open to customers on its food-delivery app. That portion of the share sale was taken up by about 70,000 people.Top executives at trading platforms AJ Bell Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor Ltd. have been urging U.K. companies to open up their IPOs to retail buyers, who have largely been left out. Deliveroo was one of the first large issuers in London make room in its initial share sale for mom and pop investors.“It is clear that IPOs should offer a much more level playing field from day one for all classes of investors,” rather than leaving individual buyers locked out, Streeter said.(Updates share-move, adds analyst comments in the fifth and eighth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • Toshiba Surges 18% Limit After CVC Capital Makes Buyout Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. surged its daily limit of 18% after confirming it received an initial buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners, setting the stage for potentially the largest private equity-led acquisition in years.The Japanese conglomerate said it’s seeking more information while it weighs the proposal. Its board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, a person familiar with the matter said. Shares of Toshiba surged their most since 2017 to a four-year high in Tokyo, taking its 2021 gain to 57% and market value to roughly $19 billion.The bid comes as Toshiba faces scrutiny from activists following a series of scandals, including a record fine for faulty accounting, billions of dollars in writedowns and a bungled foray into U.S. nuclear power. The company brought in Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani -- a former senior CVC executive -- to repair investor confidence. The Japanese conglomerate today remains a major player in defense and energy at home and owns a major slice of Kioxia Holdings Corp., which is said to be focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer.The Nikkei reported earlier CVC plans to propose a deal to take Toshiba private through a tender offer that could be worth more than $20 billion. A formal proposal may be unveiled as soon as Wednesday, according to the newspaper. That would make it the largest private equity-led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record.“The shareholders may be receptive given that the deal appears to offer a premium,” said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co. But “the government will also need to give its approval because of Toshiba’s involvement in defense. There are still a lot of questions around whether this kind of deal is achievable at all.”Read more: Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM VotingToshiba’s involvement in a number of sensitive industries may complicate government approval for a sale to a foreign entity. A takeover faces government scrutiny due to its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, a process that will take decades. The company developed a system to purify tainted radioactive water seeping into the facility, and is working with the utility to devise a plan to search for and remove melted fuel debris at the bottom of the reactors.Regulators aside, Kurumatani -- the first outsider to lead Toshiba in more than 50 years -- may also have to grapple with unhappy shareholders. Last month, investors passed a resolution put forward by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba’s largest shareholder, calling for an investigation into the fairness of voting at the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysToshiba’s nuclear-power business may make government approval difficult for its buyout offer from CVC capital partners and others. Yet the deal may shine further light beyond nuclear power and onto the core growth business related to national security, such as power devices and quantum key distribution, with the latter having the potential to boost profit 10% by 2030, in our scenario.- Takeshi Kitaura and Ian Ma, analystsClick here for the research.A Toshiba deal would be the second initiated in Japan this year by CVC, which is buying Shiseido Co.’s personal care unit in a $1.5 billion deal. The buyout firm, which tends to focus on smaller-sized deals than the one it’s said to be contemplating for Toshiba, was said to have completed a 21.3 billion-euro ($24 billion) fundraising for its eighth flagship fund last year.Private equity firms have announced $15.1 billion of deals targeting Japanese firms over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Read more: Japan’s Kioxia Is Said to Focus on IPO in Next Few MonthsToshiba was forced to sell a majority stake in its crown-jewel memory-chip business to avoid getting delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. But this year, it won approval to return to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section. Kurumatani in December had signaled Toshiba was ready to again try and pursue acquisitions and business expansion.Toshiba’s remaining stake in its former memory chipmaker, Kioxia, is among its more valuable assets. The company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, is considering going public and could be valued at more than $36 billion in the current market, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. Toshiba is also a partner in nuclear energy with Tokyo Electric Power Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Could Spark Upside Breakout

    A preliminary read of the ANZ Bank’s monthly survey for April showed headline confidence becoming more pessimistic.

  • Greensill Bank’s Administrator Wins Australian Asset Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- A German lawyer handling the insolvency of Greensill Capital’s bank unit won a request to freeze the collapsed lender’s Australian assets, as part of an effort to cooperate with counterparts to recover as much as possible for the supply-chain finance firm’s creditors.Michael Frege had submitted an application to the Federal Court of Australia on March 31 asking for the court to hand over insolvency proceedings on the business to the German unit, where the entity has its “main interest,” according to court documents. The administrator also filed a lawsuit in London last week to safeguard the position of the bank, which collected deposits from German investors and has liabilities estimated to exceed 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion), according to the filing.A group of lenders that runs a deposit insurance fund is seeking 2 billion euros from Greensill Bank while uninsured depositors also want their money back.The case makes no mention of Greensill’s Australian holding company, Greensill Capital Pty Ltd, which is based in founder Lex Greensill’s hometown of Bundaberg, Queensland.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shell to Make First Profit From Oil Output Since Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it expects to make the first profit from pumping oil since the start of the pandemic.Shell’s upstream unit, which largely handles the exploration and production of crude, was able to capture “the upside from the current commodity price environment” in the first quarter, according to a statement Wednesday.While earnings from natural gas, refining and chemicals helped Shell post an overall profit last year, its core business reported consistent losses after energy prices plunged due to Covid-19. The return to profit in the upstream is another signal that the industry is recovering from the historic slump.The turn of fortune isn’t limited to Shell. European peer BP Plc on Tuesday said that it had achieved its target of reducing net debt to $35 billion a year earlier than expected, a threshold at which it can restart share buybacks.Shell’s B shares rose 0.7% to 1,365.40 pence as of 12:02 p.m. in London. They’re 8.4% higher this year.While the industry is recovering, it still has some way to go before it has fully healed.Despite Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden saying Shell was on the “right side” of moves in the market for liquefied natural gas in January -- when prices rose to record highs -- first-quarter trading and optimization results in its integrated gas unit will be “significantly below average.”The company’s guidance on cash flow was disappointing, said RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria.Shell said working capital will increase as a result of higher commodity prices, which will affect cash flow in its integrated gas, upstream and chemical units. In the fourth quarter, the Anglo-Dutch major was unable to cover spending and its dividend with free cash flow, even as oil prices continued their recovery from historic lows.“Operationally, the business appears to be performing below expectations,” Borkhataria said. This is a probably a short-term issue and “we do not think it materially alters the investment case into 2021,” he said.Performance at the division that refines and markets fuels, which was profitable for most of 2020, improved slightly compared with the fourth quarter, Shell said. Oil trading results will be average.The severe winter storms in Texas, which crippled the state’s infrastructure and shut down a swath of oil and gas fields, will have an adverse impact on adjusted earnings of about $200 million, Shell said. It will report first-quarter results on April 29.Lobby, SustainabilityIn a separate statement, the company said that it wouldn’t walk away from any trade associations, including the influential American Petroleum Institute, despite some difference on climate policies. The lobby group’s board voted last month to endorse putting a price on CO2 emissions, a decision Shell says it was closely involved with.French rival Total SE left the API earlier this year, criticizing in particular the group’s support for candidates in the last U.S. elections who backed leaving the Paris climate agreement.Shell also published its annual sustainability report on Wednesday. It reiterated its carbon foot print declined last year as a result of the pandemic-induced demand drop and asset sales. The company has promised to slash greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades and has linked the pay of more than 16,500 staff to a target of reducing the carbon intensity of its products by 6% to 8% by 2023.(Updates with comments on lobby groups, sustainability from the 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Trade Deficit Widened to Record $71.1 Billion in February

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. trade deficit widened in February to a record high as solid household and business demand kept imports running ahead of shipments to overseas customers.The gap in trade of both goods and services increased to $71.1 billion in February from a revised $67.8 billion a month earlier, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $70.5 billion shortfall.A decline in exports exceeded a drop in the value of imports during the month as severe winter weather disrupted two-way trade.The U.S. deficit has been widening fairly consistently on a monthly basis since reaching a more than three-year low in February 2020. Merchandise imports have been pouring into the nation’s ports, leading to shipping container shortages that have driven up freight rates and left domestic producers scrambling at a time when inventories are lean.Global supply chains were put to the test in late March after a massive container ship blocked the Suez Canal for days, forcing carriers and other vessels to weigh costly and time-consuming voyages around Africa.Total imports decreased 0.7% to $258.3 billion, while exports fell 2.6% to $187.3 billion.Meantime, a global shortage of semiconductors has been causing automakers like Ford Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. to scale back production, further impacting global trade.The value of imported semiconductors was little changed at $5 billion in February, while exports of the chips dropped more than $400 million to $4.8 billion.Imports FallImports of motor vehicles and consumer goods declined in February, while the value of industrial supplies, that include oil, increased.The merchandise-trade deficit rose about 3% to $88 billion, while the nation’s surplus in services trade fell to $16.9 billion, the smallest since 2012.The U.S. goods trade shortfall with China widened in February to a three-month high of $30.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis.Adjusted for inflation, the merchandise-trade gap widened to a record $99.1 billion in February from $96.1 billion.(Adds bilateral trade balance)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Better Therapeutics Agrees to Go Public Via Mountain Crest SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Better Therapeutics Inc., a company that helps treat patients with smartphone apps, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II.The deal values San Francisco-based Better Therapeutics at $187 million, including debt, according to a statement Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg News report. The deal also includes a $50 million private investment in public equity from investors including Farallon Capital Management, RS Investments, Sectoral Asset Management, and Monashee Investment Management.The combined company will operate as Better Therapeutics and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BTTX.Better Therapeutics, founded in 2015, develops software for apps that treat patients, which it calls prescription digital therapeutics. Its apps can be prescribed to help treat diabetes, heart disease and other conditions using cognitive behavioral therapy.“You can think about us like a drug company,” co-founder and Chairman David Perry said in an interview. “You’ve got to invest a lot of money upfront to do the things necessary to develop products and get them through the FDA process. Then the other side of that tends to be a very lucrative business.”Its therapies aim to help patients with heart disease, chronic kidney and liver diseases, among others. The most detrimental root causes to these health issues are poor diet and bad lifestyle, said Kevin Appelbaum, co-founder and chief executive officer.“Instead of telling people what to do, we identify the thoughts and beliefs that are getting in the way of making meaningful change in behavior,” he said. “We do that through a series of therapy lessons.”Case studies on its website show patients using the smartphone app to set goals and track biometric markers to help establish new habits. The company is running clinical trials of its products.The SPAC raised $57.5 million in its initial public offering in January. Its shares closed trading Tuesday down 0.6%, giving it a market value of $75 million.(Updates with details from statement starting in first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR to Invest $500 Million in Software Provider Box Inc.

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is leading a $500 million investment in Box Inc. in a deal that will see one of its representatives join the board of the cloud software company.The private equity firm said on Thursday it will receive preferred convertible stock in Box as a result of the transaction, according to a statement that confirmed a Bloomberg News report.While Aaron Levie will continue as Box’s chief executive officer after the deal but will step down as chairman, Box said. He will remain on the board.“The investment from KKR is a strong vote of confidence in our vision, strategy, and continued efforts to increase growth and profitability,” Levie said.Technology executive Bethany Mayer will take Levie’s place as chair. Mayer, who is also a director at Sempra Energy and Marvell Technology Group Ltd., joined the board last year as part of a settlement with activist Starboard Value.“I believe we have the right strategy and right team in place to further cement our leadership position in the market by driving growth, operational efficiency, and shareholder value,” Mayer said.KKR’s John Park, who heads Americas technology private equity at the firm, will separately join the board, which will be expanded to 10 directors.End of ReviewThe proceeds from the investment will be used to fund share buybacks. The agreement with KKR also marks the conclusion of Box’s strategic review.Box fell 8.8% to $22.14 at 10:40 a.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of $3.6 billion. The stock is up 47% in the past year.Levie, 36, co-founded Box in 2005 from his University of Southern California dorm room and took the company public a decade later. He’s been chairman and CEO of the Redwood City, California, company since it began.Activist investor Starboard took a stake in Box in 2019, saying the company had underperformed its peers and could be an attractive takeover target. The firm, led by Jeff Smith, owns almost 8% of Box, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“This suggests to us that any buyout of Box, similar to Salesforce.com’s proposed deal for Slack, seems unlikely in the near term. Box may eventually end up going private, as its stand-alone growth prospects are pressured by competition from hyperscale-cloud providers including Amazon.com, Microsoft and Google that have bundled cloud offerings.”-- Mandeep Singh, BI senior technology analystClick here to read the research.Starboard reached a settlement agreement with Box last March that saw three new directors join its board. As part of that truce, the activist investor agreed to a standstill agreement, which expired on April 6. Starboard now has until May 11 to decide whether it will put forth additional directors at this year’s annual general meeting after Box extended the nomination deadline last month.Morgan Stanley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and Sidley Austin LLP advised Box.(Updates trading in ninth paragraph; adds details about Starboard in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unemployment tax refund could put thousands back in your pocket

    Biden's $10,200 exemption means refunds are going to millions who were taxed on benefits.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – May Need to Pullback into $1712.00 – $1711.90 to Attract New Buyers

    The key report on Wednesday that could drive the price action late in the session is the Federal Reserve minutes from its last meeting on March 17.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on the Global Chip Shortage in One Tweet

    Musk thanked suppliers in a Thursday tweet for supplying the company with critical parts. Investors, and traders, should take note.

  • Reddit-Fueled Penny Stock’s 6,400% Rally Reversing in Sydney

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reddit meme stock fizzle is roiling an Australian penny stock.IOUpay Ltd., a fintech firm that went into overdrive on a social media-backed retail trading frenzy, has plummeted in the past two months. The stock is set for more declines as the firm’s newly launched buy-now-pay-later services -- which allows customers to purchase goods and then pay for them in installments -- faces intensified competition in Southeast Asia from larger Australian rival Afterpay Ltd., say analysts.IOUpay had drawn comparisons to U.S. videogame retailer GameStop Corp. after surging 6,400% in the past year as it has been the subject of several discussion threads on Reddit. The Reddit-fueled day-trading crowd turned the first quarter of 2021 into one of the wildest periods of stock market frenzy in modern history. Despite a more than 40% slump since mid-February, IOUpay remains Asia’s top-performing interactive media and services stock over the past year.“We may see the price subdued for a long period of time as retail investors get bored waiting and sell out to find something more exciting,” said Carl Capolingua, an analyst at online brokerage ThinkMarkets Australia Ltd. “The question will be if they can get traction in the Asian markets they’re targeting before the bigger players come in.”Shares of the digital transactions processor rose as much as 5.1% on Thursday before paring gains.Last year, larger rival Afterpay acquired Singapore-based business EmpatKali, a payment solutions provider operating in Indonesia, signaling plans to expand in Southeast Asia.The wild ride by IOUpay, which lists Standard Chartered Plc and Citigroup Inc. as its clients, began in June after it was touted by investors on Reddit. Its shares continued gaining on a “buy now, pay later” deal with Malaysian online marketplace Easystore. That partnership inked in February sparked a more than 200% rally in its stock over a three-day period.(Adds stock performance in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 100% Gains (Or More)

    In a recent review of the market’s current conditions, JPMorgan strategist Eduardo Lecubarri recaps his view that 2021 will see modest gains across stocks generally – but outperformance among the small/mid-cap sector. Lecubarri believes that investors can find opportunities for big upside among stocks in that class. Driving the general stocks gains, Lecubarri points to recent manufacturing PMI prints, which are at 15-year high levels, and the falling unemployment numbers – both data points indicate a firm foundation for economic recovery. With consumer confidence also rising, and relatively high savings, he sees a tailwind for the small/mid-cap as the year unfolds. A general trend of rising small-cap stocks should naturally impel analysts and investors to look at the ‘pennies,’ stocks that are priced below $5 per share. While not a sure indicator, low share price usually goes along with low market cap – but it also comes with the solid upside potential that Lecubarri mentions. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about over 100% upside potential here. Biolase Technology (BIOL) We will start with Biolase Technology, a leader designer, producer, and innovator in dental laser technology. Lasers bring a host of benefits to dentists and their patients, including fewer aerosols and a gentler touch during procedures, and more comfortable healing afterwards. Biolase products are used in periodontal, endodontic, hygienic, and implant procedures; the company markets online directly to dental practices. Biolase put a positive spin on its recent 4Q20 earnings report. Even though the top line revenues of $8.52 million were down 16% year-over-year, the sequential quarterly gain was impressive, at 31%. The company benefited as dental clinics got back to work in the economic recovery of 2H20. Biolase reported two positive trends in sales in Q4, with 78% of sales coming from new customers and 40% going to dental specialists. Even better, the company provided Q1 revenue guidance for $7.5 - 8.0 million, up 60–70% yoy, and above consensus of $7.0 million. Currently going for $0.76 apiece, Biolase shares could see major gains, according to some analysts. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti who noted that the company’s positives in Q4 are not just spin. "While the international market continues to lag the US in COVID recovery, BIOL delivered its second consecutive quarter of significant sequential revenue growth, driven by US sales to new customers, dental specialists, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). We are encouraged that dental specialists comprised 40% of the company’s US laser sales in 4Q20, and expect the company’s recent launch of both the Endo and Perio Academies to contribute to increased adoption by the ~5K endodontists and ~5K periodontists in the US. Moreover, BIOL has placed an increased emphasis on converting small DSOs (that can adopt BIOL’s technology more quickly), which we expect to bolster short-term revenue as the company makes progress converting larger DSOs, such as Heartland Dental (private)," the 5-star analyst opined. Vendetti summed up, "Based on the unique value proposition of BIOL’s products, its continued progress in penetrating DSOs, and its increasing traction with dental specialists, we reiterate our Buy rating.” Along with that Buy rating, the analyst sets a $2 price target that indicates 165% share growth ahead in 2021. (To watch Vendetti’s track record, click here) It appears the rest of the Street sees plenty of upside, too. Based on Buys only – 4, in fact – the analyst community rates BIOL a Strong Buy. The average price target hits $1.94, and implies potential upside of ~157% over the coming months. (See BIOL stock analysis on TipRanks) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Fortress Bio is a pharmacological research firm with a wide-ranging pipeline of 28 drug candidates, in varying stages of development from preclinical to Phase 3 trials. In addition to the pipeline, Fortress has six approved drugs on the market for a variety of dermatological conditions including acne, skin fungal infections, and burns and other surface wounds. These medications are marketing by Journey Medical, Fortress’s partner company, and in 2020 netted revenues of $44.5 million. This compared well – up 28% – to the $34.9 million netted in 2019. Fortress ended 2020 with a sound cash position, holding $235 million cash and cash equivalents. This was up $15 million from Q3, and up 53% year-over-year. The company noted that these positive results came even as the COVID pandemic impacted both supply and sales. Looking ahead, Fortress expects to add two new approved prescription products to its lineup in 2021. In another program update, Fortress is partnering with Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics on CUTX-101. Both companies have signed onto a Development and Asset Purchase agreement for the drug candidate, a treatment for Menkes disease currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company reported positive clinical efficacy results last August, including medial survival in the early treatment cohort of 14.8 years, compared to 1.3 years for the untreated historical control cohort. In 2H21, Fortress will begin rolling submission of the NDA for CUTX-101. Covering this stock for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Mayank Mamtani notes the company’s fundamental soundness. "FBIO's differentiated business model, constituting of a diversified portfolio of marketed products and clinical-stage candidates, remains resilient amid challenges posed by C-19 pandemic, thereby setting up favorably in advance of numerous regulatory, clinical data and balance sheet inflection points anticipated over the next few quarters serving as opportunities to re-rate the stock," Mamtani wrote. To this end, Mamtani rates FBIO a Buy, and his $10 price target suggests it has room for ~100% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Mamtani's track record, click here) Overall, Fortress Bio has 4 reviews on record, and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. FBIO shares are priced at $4.48, and their $13 average price target implies a one-year upside of 190%. (See FBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – New Supply Worries May Be Capping Gains Ahead of EIA Report

    The big concern for traders is whether the improving global economy will generate enough demand to offset the possibility of additional supply.