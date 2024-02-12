Monmouth County median home prices start the new year by rising over the $800K mark

A look at Asbury Park, including the Asbury Ocean Club high-rise.

The median home in Monmouth County listed for $808,750 in January, up 2.5% from the previous month's $789,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared with January 2023, the median home list price increased 13.9% from $699,950.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Monmouth County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.app.com.

Monmouth County's median home was 1,960 square feet, listed at $388 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 12.6% from January 2023.

Listings in Monmouth County moved briskly, at a median 65 days listed compared with the January national median of 69 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 57 days on the market. Around 524 homes were newly listed on the market in January, a 10.3% decrease from 584 new listings in January 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, median home prices rose to $741,500, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,509 square feet, at a list price of $533 per square foot.

In New Jersey, median home prices were $524,950, a slight decrease from December. The median New Jersey home listed for sale had 1,671 square feet, with a price of $287 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $409,500, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,823 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

