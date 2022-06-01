Monoammonium Phosphate Market Report: Suppliers, Exports, Imports and Forecast – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'U.S. – Monoammonium Phosphate - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

U.S. Monoammonium Phosphate Market Statistics

Imports 683.2 Million USD Exports 1,111.8 Million USD Top Foreign Suppliers Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Morocco Top Export Destinations Canada, Brazil, Australia

In 2021, the U.S. monoammonium phosphate market was estimated at approx. $1.8B. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Monoammonium Phosphate Production

Production of monoammonium phosphate (MAP) totaled approx. 5.1M tonnes in 2021. In value terms, production (estimated in export prices) was equal to approx. $1.9B. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Monoammonium Phosphate Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of monoammonium phosphate (MAP) decreased by -16.9% to 2M tonnes, falling for the second consecutive year after two years of growth. Over the past decade, exports saw a noticeable setback. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, monoammonium phosphate exports skyrocketed to $1.1B in 2021. In general, exports showed a perceptible downturn over the last decade.

Exports by Country

Canada (1.5M tonnes) was the main destination for monoammonium phosphate exports from the United States, accounting for a 76% share of total volume. Moreover, monoammonium phosphate exports to Canada exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, Brazil (177K tonnes), eightfold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Australia (133K tonnes), with a 6.7% share.

Story continues

In value terms, Canada ($876M) remains the key foreign market for monoammonium phosphate exports from the United States, comprising 79% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Brazil ($74M), with a 6.6% share of total supplies. It was followed by Australia, with a 6.4% share.

From 2011 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value to Canada totaled +3.9%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Brazil (-17.4% per year) and Australia (-7.4% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average monoammonium phosphate export price stood at $557 per tonne in 2021, growing by 58% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat for the major foreign markets. In 2021, the countries with the highest prices were Canada ($581 per tonne) and Colombia ($541 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Brazil ($415 per tonne) and Australia ($534 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Canada (-1.1%), while the prices for the other major destinations experienced a decline.

U.S. Monoammonium Phosphate Imports

In 2021, approx. 1.2M tonnes of monoammonium phosphate (MAP) were imported into the United States; increasing by 9.7% compared with the previous year's figure. From 2011 to 2021, imports enjoyed a strong increase.

In value terms, monoammonium phosphate imports surged to $683M in 2021. Overall, imports showed strong growth over the past decade.

Imports by Country

Saudi Arabia (305K tonnes), Mexico (214K tonnes) and Morocco (157K tonnes) were the main suppliers of monoammonium phosphate imports to the United States, with a combined 57% share of total imports. Jordan, Australia, Russia and Tunisia lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 33%.

In value terms, Saudi Arabia ($179M), Mexico ($99M) and Morocco ($98M) appeared to be the largest monoammonium phosphate suppliers to the United States, together accounting for 55% of total imports. Jordan, Russia, Australia and Tunisia lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 35%.

Australia saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports over the past decade, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average monoammonium phosphate import price amounted to $574 per tonne, picking up by 78% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major supplying countries. In 2021, the countries with the highest prices were Russia ($653 per tonne) and Tunisia ($625 per tonne), while the price for Mexico ($463 per tonne) and Saudi Arabia ($587 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Saudi Arabia (+14.0%), while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Monoammonium phosphate (MAP).

