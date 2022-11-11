Monocalcium/Dicalcium Phosphate Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Nutritional Animal Feed Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monocalcium/Dicalcium Phosphate Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate market is projected to witness a compounded annual growth rate of 3.81% to grow to US$593.249 million by 2027, from US$456.611 million in 2020.Monocalcium phosphate is a phosphate supplement that is extremely important in theanimal feedsector. It delivers calcium and phosphorus to animals, which aids in their metabolism and the proper functioning of their neurological, immunological, and reproductive systems.

In the pharmaceutical sector, dicalcium phosphate, on the other hand, is utilized as a nutritional supplement. Growing worries about diseases caused by a deficiency of calcium and phosphate in living creatures, such as osteoporosis and others, are driving demand among end-users for these bio-chemicals from numerous sources that contain them. The increasing use in a variety of applications, including food, beverages, animal feed, fertilizers, and others, is expected to be a major growth driver for the monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate market.

With the increased demand for nutritional animal feed has resulted from the growing practice of animal husbandry as a company for profit. Many governments, both developed and developing, encourage farmers to engage in animal husbandry activities such as poultry farming, fish farming, and apiculture, among others. For example, in June 2020, the Indian government launched a Rs 15,000 crore infrastructure investment initiative with an interest subsidy scheme to encourage private players and MSMEs to invest in dairy, meat processing, and animal feed industries, resulting in the creation of 3.5 million employment. In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a Cabinet meeting that authorized the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF).

Growing usage in application industries



The rise in the application industries is a major factor expected to increase the demand for monocalcium/dicalcium phosphates during the forecast period. Calcium phosphates are utilized in a wide range of applications, including food, pharmaceuticals, food supplements, feed, and dentifrices. Monocalcium Phosphate is used as a raising agent in the food business for chemically leavened baked products, baking powders, readymade cake mixes, self-rising flour, pancake mixes, and other products. It can also be used in dry beverage mixes as a buffer and acidulant.

Dicalcium Phosphate is a calcium and phosphorus nutrient found in foods, beverages, and nutritional supplement products. It can be used to replace titanium dioxide as a bleaching agent and as a resource of heat-triggered acidity for leavening. Nutritional drinks, vitamin premixes, and triturations all benefit from this component. For instance, Apollo Health Venture, a leading dicalcium phosphate manufacturer, announced the launch of its venture fund in December 2021, intending to develop a data-driven portfolio of health tech and biotechnology aimed at extending human healthspan.

The market is restrained by rising raw material costs and a global shortage of phosphate sources, which is a non-renewable resource. For instance, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated that there were 71 billion tonnes of economically extractable phosphate rock reserves globally in 2021, whereas global mining production was 223 million tonnes in 2020. The reserves would endure for 260 years, assuming no expansion.

BY FORM

Powder

Granule

BY APPLICATION

Animal Feed

Food, Beverage & Nutrition

Fertilizers

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

