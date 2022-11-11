U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.99
    +2.52 (+2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    +16.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0364
    +0.0167 (+1.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0135 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6350
    -3.0850 (-2.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,751.29
    -1,148.69 (-6.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.77
    -5.36 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Monocalcium/Dicalcium Phosphate Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Nutritional Animal Feed Presents Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monocalcium/Dicalcium Phosphate Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate market is projected to witness a compounded annual growth rate of 3.81% to grow to US$593.249 million by 2027, from US$456.611 million in 2020.Monocalcium phosphate is a phosphate supplement that is extremely important in theanimal feedsector. It delivers calcium and phosphorus to animals, which aids in their metabolism and the proper functioning of their neurological, immunological, and reproductive systems.

In the pharmaceutical sector, dicalcium phosphate, on the other hand, is utilized as a nutritional supplement. Growing worries about diseases caused by a deficiency of calcium and phosphate in living creatures, such as osteoporosis and others, are driving demand among end-users for these bio-chemicals from numerous sources that contain them. The increasing use in a variety of applications, including food, beverages, animal feed, fertilizers, and others, is expected to be a major growth driver for the monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate market.

Market Trends

With the increased demand for nutritional animal feed has resulted from the growing practice of animal husbandry as a company for profit. Many governments, both developed and developing, encourage farmers to engage in animal husbandry activities such as poultry farming, fish farming, and apiculture, among others. For example, in June 2020, the Indian government launched a Rs 15,000 crore infrastructure investment initiative with an interest subsidy scheme to encourage private players and MSMEs to invest in dairy, meat processing, and animal feed industries, resulting in the creation of 3.5 million employment. In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a Cabinet meeting that authorized the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF).

Growth Factors

Growing usage in application industries

The rise in the application industries is a major factor expected to increase the demand for monocalcium/dicalcium phosphates during the forecast period. Calcium phosphates are utilized in a wide range of applications, including food, pharmaceuticals, food supplements, feed, and dentifrices. Monocalcium Phosphate is used as a raising agent in the food business for chemically leavened baked products, baking powders, readymade cake mixes, self-rising flour, pancake mixes, and other products. It can also be used in dry beverage mixes as a buffer and acidulant.

Dicalcium Phosphate is a calcium and phosphorus nutrient found in foods, beverages, and nutritional supplement products. It can be used to replace titanium dioxide as a bleaching agent and as a resource of heat-triggered acidity for leavening. Nutritional drinks, vitamin premixes, and triturations all benefit from this component. For instance, Apollo Health Venture, a leading dicalcium phosphate manufacturer, announced the launch of its venture fund in December 2021, intending to develop a data-driven portfolio of health tech and biotechnology aimed at extending human healthspan.

Restraints

The market is restrained by rising raw material costs and a global shortage of phosphate sources, which is a non-renewable resource. For instance, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated that there were 71 billion tonnes of economically extractable phosphate rock reserves globally in 2021, whereas global mining production was 223 million tonnes in 2020. The reserves would endure for 260 years, assuming no expansion.

Market Segmentation:

BY FORM

  • Powder

  • Granule

BY APPLICATION

  • Animal Feed

  • Food, Beverage & Nutrition

  • Fertilizers

BY GEOGRAPHY

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Taiwan

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. MONOCALCIUM/DICALCIUM PHOSPHATE MARKET, BY FORM

6. MONOCALCIUM/DICALCIUM PHOSPHATE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7. MONOCALCIUM/DICALCIUM PHOSPHATE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • Phosagro

  • CKL Africa Ltd.

  • AG Chemi Group

  • Intersac

  • Pangoo International Limited

  • Polifar Group Limited

  • Nordfeed

  • Rajvi Enterprise

  • Foodchem International Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2fsxb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monocalciumdicalcium-phosphate-market-report-2022-increasing-demand-for-nutritional-animal-feed-presents-opportunities-301675849.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Plunged 19.4% Friday Morning

    Shares of energy company Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) fell as much as 19.5% in trading on Friday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Adjusted net earnings fell 25% to $73.5 million, or $0.11 per share. Management said that higher interest payments and a reduction in tax subsidies were the reason for the shortfall.

  • Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

    "FTX Group Companies commence voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States," the firm said in a statement posted on Twitter. Founding CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned, FTX said in the statement. "In order to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders, John J. Ray III has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the FTX Group," FTX said.

  • 3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)

    There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.

  • You need to understand the FTX debacle even if you have no investments in crypto

    The sudden collapse of FTX, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, underlines how important it is for any investor to learn about the risks taken when money is parked with a lightly regulated firm. Sam Bankman-Fried resigned his position as CEO and was replaced by John J. Ray III, a lawyer who has worked on the bankruptcies of Enron, Nortel Networks and many other companies. FTX, based in the Bahamas, held about $16 billion in customer assets but had lent about $10 billion of that to Alameda Research, a trading firm also run by Bankman-Fried and headquartered in Hong Kong, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

  • Does SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Have the Potential to Rally 132% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 131.8% upside potential for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Here's Why Roku Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped on Friday after an analyst put a note out for investors. As of 1 p.m. ET, Roku stock was up 9%. Dozens of analysts follow Roku stock and Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz joined them today by initiating coverage with a hold rating, according to The Fly.

  • Oil to $125: 10 Most Shorted Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discussed why oil might be heading to $125 and the 10 most shorted oil stocks. If you want to skip our discussion, you can check out the 5 Most Shorted Oil Stocks. Oil prices have been volatile because there has been so much going on around the globe. These historical occurrences, such […]

  • Why Veru Stock Was Losing One-Third of Its Value This Week

    The stock of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) did not have a good week. As of midafternoon Friday, the share price was down by more than 35% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Veru and its shareholders had high hopes for sabizabulin, an orally administered COVID treatment.

  • Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Annaly (NLY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The entire $16 billion fortune of former FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been wiped out, one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in BankruptcyChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftThe downfall of h

  • A Never-Before-Seen Opportunity: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Bear Market

    These growth stocks just hit all-time lows, but both companies have a shot at disrupting massive industries.

  • Bad News for DraftKings Stock Investors

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) hoped the mobile sports betting initiative would become law in November. The results highlighted in the video indicate DraftKings stock investors will not be pleased. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years

    There's little argument within the investment community that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is an all-time great. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $630 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and overseen a greater than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Because of Buffett's highly successful track record, new and tenured investors wisely follow his lead and use his investment portfolio as inspiration when looking for new ideas.

  • Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Ryan Specialty (RYAN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -10.71% and 2.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • These 2 Monster Growth Stocks Could Rise 124% and 201% From 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    Economic uncertainty in 2022 triggered a gut-wrenching downturn in the stock market. The S&P 500 is down 17.8% from its previous high, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 31.2%. For instance, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) have seen their share prices plunge 78.5% and 54%, respectively, leaving both stocks trading near 52-week lows.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Snowflake Stocks All Surged Early Thursday

    The latest read on inflation had bargain-hunting investors on the prowl for beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • ‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers comments on FTX bankruptcy

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers likens the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX to the meltdown that engulfed Houston-based energy company Enron.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

    Raytheon Technologies Corporation's ( NYSE:RTX ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.1x might make it look like a...

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Volatile Today

    Shares of the online car seller Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were having a volatile day Friday on seemingly no company-specific news. Carvana's stock might be continuing its gains from yesterday as investors hope that easing inflation -- which grew at a slower pace than expected in October -- will result in a better economic environment for car buyers. Carvana's stock has suffered over the past year, falling an astonishing 96%, amid rising inflation and worries of a recession.