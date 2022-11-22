U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size to Reach USD 463.0 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

·5 min read
Global monoclonal antibodies market is driven by growing number of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and others (mAbs).The increasing focus on research and development activities is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market’s growth over the forecast period. North America emerged as the largest market for the global monoclonal antibodies market, with a 34.8% share of the market revenue in 2022.

Newark, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 187.0 billion in 2022 Monoclonal Antibodies market will reach USD 463.0 billion by 2030. The strategic actions of prominent market players to create and promote mAb products propel the market’s growth. The demand for efficient and economical cancer therapies will also boost the market’s growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13036

Key Insight of the Monoclonal Antibodies Market

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the largest monoclonal antibodies market share. Key factors favouring the growth of the monoclonal antibodies market in the North American region are the presence of major key players and rising healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the increase in the number of research and development activities in the region adds impetus to the market’s growth.

The in vivo segment is expected to augment the monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast period.

The in vivo segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growth of in vivo segment is growing due to its capacity to create a high concentration of mAbs and production being significantly more affordable than in vitro methods.

The human segment market size is 59.8 billion in 2022

The human segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period, as they offer control effector functions and are less likely to cause an immune response.

The hospital segment is expected to augment the monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast period.

The hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growth of hospital segment is anticipated to be growing owing to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities in the hospitals.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-market-13036

Scope of the Report:

Report Metrics

Details

Market size available for years

2019–2030

Base year considered

2021

Forecast period

2022–2030

Market Size in 2022

$187.0 billion

Projected Market Value in 2030

$463.0 billion

CAGR

12.0% From 2022 to 2030

Segments covered

Production Method, Source, End Users

Geographies covered

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America

Companies covered

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly And Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Advancement in the market

In March 2022, Collaboration between Sanofi S.A. and Blackstone Life Sciences was established to hasten the development of a subcutaneous Sarclisa mAb formulation for treating multiple myeloma patients.

In November 2021, For the first-line treatment of metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) coupled with restricted chemotherapy. Independent of PD-L1 expression, patients with squamous or non-squamous sickness are eligible for the therapy. 1 This application was evaluated using the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Examine (RTOR) pilot programme, which aims to ensure that patients are delivered safe and effective medications as quickly as is practical.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Rising prevalence of cancer

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the market’s growth. Monoclonal antibodies are widely used in treating different types of cancers in developed countries. According to the GOLOBOCAN 2020 study, there were roughly 10 million cancer-related deaths and 19.3 million new cancer diagnoses worldwide.

Restraint: High cost

The high cost of treating cancer with monoclonal antibodies hinders the market’s growth. Furthermore, a lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and a shortage of qualified workers hinder the market’s growth.

Opportunity: Rising regulatory approvals

The introduction of novel medications is being assisted by regulatory agencies' growing approval of monoclonal antibodies, which is anticipated to drive market expansion over the forecast period. For instance, the US FDA designated Satralizumab as a breakthrough therapy in 2018, according to Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG.

Challenge: Stringent government regulations

Several strict governmental laws govern monoclonal antibodies, and the loss of patents challenges the market’s growth. The ability of monoclonal antibody market goods to cure once-incurable diseases has paved the way for the introduction of ground-breaking pharmaceuticals; nevertheless, there are several regulatory compliances related to these treatments, which poses a growth hurdle for the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13036

Some of the major players operating in the monoclonal antibodies market are:

● Novartis AG
● Pfizer Inc
● GlaxoSmithKline plc
● Amgen Inc.
● Merck & Co., Inc.
● Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
● Abbott Laboratories
● AstraZeneca plc
● Eli Lilly And Company
● Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Production Method:

● In Vivo
● In Vitro

By Source:

● Chimeric
● Human
● Humanized
● Murine

By Source:

● Hospitals
● Research Institutes
● Others

By Region

● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Quick Buy - Monoclonal Antibodies Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13036/single

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


