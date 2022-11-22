Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size to Reach USD 463.0 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

Global monoclonal antibodies market is driven by growing number of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and others (mAbs).The increasing focus on research and development activities is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market’s growth over the forecast period. North America emerged as the largest market for the global monoclonal antibodies market, with a 34.8% share of the market revenue in 2022.

Newark, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 187.0 billion in 2022 Monoclonal Antibodies market will reach USD 463.0 billion by 2030. The strategic actions of prominent market players to create and promote mAb products propel the market’s growth. The demand for efficient and economical cancer therapies will also boost the market’s growth.



Key Insight of the Monoclonal Antibodies Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest monoclonal antibodies market share. Key factors favouring the growth of the monoclonal antibodies market in the North American region are the presence of major key players and rising healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the increase in the number of research and development activities in the region adds impetus to the market’s growth.



The in vivo segment is expected to augment the monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast period.



The in vivo segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growth of in vivo segment is growing due to its capacity to create a high concentration of mAbs and production being significantly more affordable than in vitro methods.



The human segment market size is 59.8 billion in 2022



The human segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period, as they offer control effector functions and are less likely to cause an immune response.



The hospital segment is expected to augment the monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast period.



The hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growth of hospital segment is anticipated to be growing owing to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities in the hospitals.

Scope of the Report:



Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2030 Market Size in 2022 $187.0 billion Projected Market Value in 2030 $463.0 billion CAGR 12.0% From 2022 to 2030 Segments covered Production Method, Source, End Users Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly And Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Advancement in the market



In March 2022, Collaboration between Sanofi S.A. and Blackstone Life Sciences was established to hasten the development of a subcutaneous Sarclisa mAb formulation for treating multiple myeloma patients.



In November 2021, For the first-line treatment of metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) coupled with restricted chemotherapy. Independent of PD-L1 expression, patients with squamous or non-squamous sickness are eligible for the therapy. 1 This application was evaluated using the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Examine (RTOR) pilot programme, which aims to ensure that patients are delivered safe and effective medications as quickly as is practical.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising prevalence of cancer



The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the market’s growth. Monoclonal antibodies are widely used in treating different types of cancers in developed countries. According to the GOLOBOCAN 2020 study, there were roughly 10 million cancer-related deaths and 19.3 million new cancer diagnoses worldwide.



Restraint: High cost



The high cost of treating cancer with monoclonal antibodies hinders the market’s growth. Furthermore, a lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and a shortage of qualified workers hinder the market’s growth.



Opportunity: Rising regulatory approvals



The introduction of novel medications is being assisted by regulatory agencies' growing approval of monoclonal antibodies, which is anticipated to drive market expansion over the forecast period. For instance, the US FDA designated Satralizumab as a breakthrough therapy in 2018, according to Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG.



Challenge: Stringent government regulations



Several strict governmental laws govern monoclonal antibodies, and the loss of patents challenges the market’s growth. The ability of monoclonal antibody market goods to cure once-incurable diseases has paved the way for the introduction of ground-breaking pharmaceuticals; nevertheless, there are several regulatory compliances related to these treatments, which poses a growth hurdle for the market.



Some of the major players operating in the monoclonal antibodies market are:



● Novartis AG

● Pfizer Inc

● GlaxoSmithKline plc

● Amgen Inc.

● Merck & Co., Inc.

● Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

● Abbott Laboratories

● AstraZeneca plc

● Eli Lilly And Company

● Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Production Method:



● In Vivo

● In Vitro



By Source:



● Chimeric

● Human

● Humanized

● Murine



By Source:



● Hospitals

● Research Institutes

● Others



By Region



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



