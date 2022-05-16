U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

Monogram Health Adds Karen Abbott to Executive Leadership Team

·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, the leading value-based specialty provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease, has hired Karen Abbott as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. Abbott brings more than three decades of experience to the roles, where she leads Monogram's human resources, legal, compliance and risk teams.

Karen Abbott, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Monogram Health, the leading value-based specialty provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease.
Karen Abbott, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Monogram Health, the leading value-based specialty provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease.

"Karen is a demonstrated leader, and her long history of supporting growth stage and private equity-backed health care companies underscores her sharp acumen for the complexities of our rapidly evolving industry," said Monogram Health CEO Mike Uchrin. "Karen has a keen understanding of the unique needs and dynamics among our patients, health plan partners, clinicians and employees. She will be a key leader in our daily efforts to transform the way care is delivered to Americans living with kidney disease."

A Nashville resident for more than 30 years, Abbott most recently served as Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at American Addiction Centers. While at AAC, she advised the company on all aspects of human resources, risk management and regulatory matters, while also managing operations, compliance, risk, and all legal functions for the treatment facilities and corporate office.

"Every day, Monogram's employees make a positive difference in the lives of people impacted by kidney disease," Abbott said. "I'm honored to contribute my expertise to support Monogram's mission and our colleagues nationwide as they deliver the highest-quality, evidence-based care in our patients' homes."

About Monogram Health
Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. The company deploys an innovative in-home care delivery model and technology-driven array of evidence-based clinical services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way health care is delivered for those with kidney disease. This innovative model of care has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans to care for patients across 34 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

Media Contact:
Kyle Cooksey, kyle.cooksey@monogramhealth.com, 615-510-6492

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monogram-health-adds-karen-abbott-to-executive-leadership-team-301548156.html

SOURCE Monogram Health

